Hilltoppers tumble at Blue Devils’ hands

The Plum City High School Homecoming bonfire consisted of a nearly intact wood shed as the main source of fuel. (Herald photo by Alec Hamilton)

Plum City Homecoming King Wyatt Holt and Queen Adrianna Almsted were crowned at the bonfire following the volleyball game Thursday, Sept. 29 at Plum City Legion Park. (Herald photo by Alec Hamilton)

The Plum City student section roots on their Blue Devils during the Homecoming volleyball Thursday, Sept. 29. (Herald photo by Alec Hamilton)

Plum City's Madelyn Schellhas goes up for the spike against Glenwood City at the Homecoming volleyball game Thursday, Sept. 29. (Herald photo by Alec Hamilton)

PLUM CITY -- The Plum City girls’ volleyball team celebrated their homecoming in grand fashion after beating the Glenwood City Hilltoppers 3-0 on Thursday, Sept. 29. The Blue Devils improved to 2-10 overall on the season and 1-4 in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play to leapfrog Glenwood City in the standings after falling to Elmwood on Tuesday.

In the first set, Glenwood City jumped out to a quick lead but Plum City was able to come back and tie it at 14. The Blue Devils were then able to take the lead behind strong play from junior Lexi Diesing and won the set 25-20.

After that first set, Plum City fell into a groove and cruised to an easy win in the second set 25-14. Glenwood City had played well in the first set but began to struggle toward the end of the second set and into the beginning of the third. The Blue Devils were able to take advantage of those struggles to climb out to a 10-0 lead to start the third. However, the Hilltoppers mounted a comeback in the middle of the set to only trail 19-15 when Plum City called a timeout. The Blue Devils came out of the timeout refocused and quickly ended the set and the match, winning 25-17.

Head coach Marah Boyer said she was very happy with how her team played amidst all the distractions.

“I think they handled it well and it gave them an extra bit of motivation to come out and play,” Boyer said. “I’m glad we came out with a win.”

Boyer also complimented the play of junior Ellie Funk.

“Ellie had an amazing game, she swung hard for sure,” Boyer said. “She was great and we had some good plays altogether.”

Funk led the team with 10 kills and senior Kailee Broeckert had 16 assists. Bekah Henn had three digs and Tayler Whipple led the team with three aces.

The Blue Devils have three matches left before the playoffs. They travel to Mondovi next week on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Homecoming at Plum City took on a different look this year as the boys’ football game against Clayton was cancelled. The students decided the home volleyball match against Glenwood City would replace the football game, which led to the match taking on a special meaning to both the volleyball team and the large student section who came to show their support.

After the match the school held a bonfire for the students where they had music and food, as well as a performance by the dance team. The volleyball team led the students in a cheer and head football coach Jerry Hannack gave a short speech.

The homecoming court was brought on stage where senior quarterback Wyatt Holt was crowned king and senior Adrianna Almsted queen.

