Dialed in for the win: Ellsworth rolls over B-W

The EHS pep band revved up the homecoming crowd at the Panthers vs. Blackhawks football game Friday, Sept. 30. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

The annual chili and soup cook-off and dinner at Ellsworth High School Sept. 30 saw a large crowd for supper. The scent of chili was amazing. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

These St. Francis students encourage parade-goers to save the date for St. Francis Catholic School's Run for the Roses and Wine & Wishes fundraiser, set for Saturday, Nov. 5. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

Homecoming princess Marissa Schumaker and prince Mylon Anderson had the royal wave down as they floated through the Homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 30. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

The EHS juniors, Class of 2018, made it clear they wanted to "Stuff the Hawks" at that evening's homecoming football game against Baldwin-Woodville. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

Ellsworth Homecoming queen Katie Trunkel and king Trey Skulski were all smiles in their convertible Friday, Sept. 30. They were crowned at the Diva Dudes pageant Sunday, Sept. 25. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

The Ellsworth girls' golf team was riding high on its recent successes during the Homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 30. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

Ellsworth FFA members waved to the crowds lining Hillcrest and Piety streets during the Sept. 30 Homecoming parade. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

The EHS fall play promises to be a winner, as evidenced by a sneak peak by performers in "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" at the Sept. 30 Homecoming parade. Caleb Conway led the singing. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

The Ellsworth dance team run to catch up with the rest of the Homecoming parade as it turns the corner on Piety Street Friday, Sept. 30. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

The EMS eighth grade volleyball team throws candy to little ones along the Homecoming parade route Friday, Sept. 30. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

Ryan McGregor hauls in a pass in front of a full house at Fuller-Symes Field Friday, Sept. 30 during the homecoming game. (Photo courtesy of Jon Claesson)

Ellsworth’s Trey Skulski (20) runs through a big hole thanks to his offensive line during Friday’s homecoming game against the Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks. (Photo courtesy of Jon Claesson)

Ellsworth’s Logan Benson hauls in one of his three touchdown passes over a Blackhawk defender at Friday’s homecoming game Sept. 30. (Photo courtesy of Jon Claesson)

Ellsworth beat Baldwin-Woodville 33-15 on Friday, Sept. 30, which kept playoff hopes alive in addition to pleasing the large home crowd. The Panthers got confidence back too.

“I think just playing to our capabilities for the first time in a few weeks was key to a lot of the success we had,” Panthers co-head coach Rob Heller said.

Logan Benson sealed the game with a touchdown at 7:45 in the fourth quarter for the 33-15 lead. He also gave the Panthers an 18-15 edge at the half with a TD.

“Getting that touchdown before half, that was huge,” Panthers co-head coach Jason Janke said. “I felt that our offense really just took a big turn in the second half. Our kids were dialed in.”

Panthers quarterback Drake Flom threw for a TD in the second half, and Ryan McGregor scored a two-point conversion for a 26-15 Panthers lead. Baldwin-Woodville went scoreless in the second half meanwhile.

“The defense did a great job getting the ball back to our offense, keeping those guys in a rhythm, and getting off the field on third down,” Heller said. “Except for a couple blown assignments the last two games, they have been playing lights out. I think the guys are having a lot of fun out there on Fridays.”

The Blackhawks getting on the board first didn't spoil the fun either as the Panthers answered with a TD by McGregor. A missed extra point kept the Blackhawks in the lead, but Trey Skulski gave the Panthers the lead on a TD with 8:41 remaining in the second quarter for a 12-7 lead. Baldwin-Woodville crept back with a TD later in the quarter to cut the lead to 15-12.

Ellsworth (4-3, 2-3 Middle Border Conference) will look to keep the momentum going with a tough home matchup next Friday against New Richmond (5-2, 4-1 MBC) at 7 p.m. The Tigers have a dangerous offense with 33.4 points per game and a strong defense that allows 20.14 per game.

“Offensively, what we’re going to have to do is just a carbon copy of what we did in the second half against Baldwin, which is control the football,” Janke said.

Ellsworth's opponent after New Richmond makes Friday's game all the more important. The Panthers conclude the regular season with a visit to unbeaten and defending state champion Osceola (7-0, 5-0 MBC) on Oct. 14.

“I don't think there's any question going into that game with some confidence is critical,” Janke said.