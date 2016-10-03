Dialed in for the win: Ellsworth rolls over B-W
ELLSWORTH -- Offense clicked again and defense made stops as Ellsworth ended its three-game slide for homecoming.
Ellsworth beat Baldwin-Woodville 33-15 on Friday, Sept. 30, which kept playoff hopes alive in addition to pleasing the large home crowd. The Panthers got confidence back too.
“I think just playing to our capabilities for the first time in a few weeks was key to a lot of the success we had,” Panthers co-head coach Rob Heller said.
Logan Benson sealed the game with a touchdown at 7:45 in the fourth quarter for the 33-15 lead. He also gave the Panthers an 18-15 edge at the half with a TD.
“Getting that touchdown before half, that was huge,” Panthers co-head coach Jason Janke said. “I felt that our offense really just took a big turn in the second half. Our kids were dialed in.”
Panthers quarterback Drake Flom threw for a TD in the second half, and Ryan McGregor scored a two-point conversion for a 26-15 Panthers lead. Baldwin-Woodville went scoreless in the second half meanwhile.
“The defense did a great job getting the ball back to our offense, keeping those guys in a rhythm, and getting off the field on third down,” Heller said. “Except for a couple blown assignments the last two games, they have been playing lights out. I think the guys are having a lot of fun out there on Fridays.”
The Blackhawks getting on the board first didn't spoil the fun either as the Panthers answered with a TD by McGregor. A missed extra point kept the Blackhawks in the lead, but Trey Skulski gave the Panthers the lead on a TD with 8:41 remaining in the second quarter for a 12-7 lead. Baldwin-Woodville crept back with a TD later in the quarter to cut the lead to 15-12.
Ellsworth (4-3, 2-3 Middle Border Conference) will look to keep the momentum going with a tough home matchup next Friday against New Richmond (5-2, 4-1 MBC) at 7 p.m. The Tigers have a dangerous offense with 33.4 points per game and a strong defense that allows 20.14 per game.
“Offensively, what we’re going to have to do is just a carbon copy of what we did in the second half against Baldwin, which is control the football,” Janke said.
Ellsworth's opponent after New Richmond makes Friday's game all the more important. The Panthers conclude the regular season with a visit to unbeaten and defending state champion Osceola (7-0, 5-0 MBC) on Oct. 14.
“I don't think there's any question going into that game with some confidence is critical,” Janke said.