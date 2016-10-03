Ellsworth advances to WIAA girls golf sectionals

Prescott's Gigi Gangi is shown teeing off on the third hole during the Amery Division 2 regional meet last Wednesday. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Dave Newman)

Ellsworth freshman Holly Carlson watches the flight of her drive on the third hole at the regional meet. She would finish the hole with a beautiful chip in from behind the green. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Dave Newman)

WIAA DIVISION 2 GIRLS GOLF -- The Ellsworth girls’ golf team kept up its progressive play at the WIAA Division 2 regional meet last week, earning a ticket into this Monday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional tournament at Hayward.

The Panthers earned their place at the sectional meet by placing second at Amery’s Division 2 regional tournament last Wednesday. The Panthers finished with a 439 score, ending up five strokes behind Baldwin-Woodville in the battle for the regional team plaque.

Leading the Panthers at the regional meet was senior Kacie Lansing, who shot a 106. The Amery course is one of the most difficult in the area, and that difficulty was magnified by the pooled water on nearly every hole on the course.

Erica Feuerhelm and Holly Carlson both shot 107 to tie for fifth place at the regional. Taylor Feuerhelm finished at 119 and Stella Anderson shot a 124 at the regional meet for the Panthers.

Ellsworth coach Carson Huppert said the Panthers were hoping to win the regional championship title, so this outcome falls short of their expectations.

“Every girl on our team had one or two holes where they wish they could play them again. You take away those couple holes and they would have played really well,” Huppert said.

Huppert said the team approach for the sectional tournament is to play and worry about one shot at a time.

“Golf is a game about the next shot. We need to do that to be successful in Hayward,” he said.

The Panthers went to Hayward on Sunday so they could play a practice round on the sectional course before Monday’s tournament.

Prescott

The Cardinals weren’t able to advance to the sectional tournament, but junior Jillian Boles was one of the individual qualifiers. Boles shot a 117, placing 12th in the tournament. She was the third of four individual qualifiers who advanced to Monday’s sectional at Hayward.

Prescott placed seventh among the eight teams at the regional meet, finishing with a 510 team score. The Panthers also had scores of 126 from Alexis Fredericks, 127 from Ashley Bowes, 140 from Kaitlyn Buss and 145 from Gigi Gangi.