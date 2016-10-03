Elmwood splits pair of five set matches

ELMWOOD -- The Elmwood volleyball team was able to claim a 3-2 win against Plum City but was unable to earn the sweep of last week’s matches after falling 3-2 to Durand on the road.

In Tuesday’s home game, the Raiders jumped out to an early lead, winning 25-17 in the first set, but then fell 26-24 in the second set. Elmwood was able to get back the momentum in the third set, winning 25-11, but once again were unable to carry that momentum over to the next set in order to close out the match. Plum City forced a fifth set with a 26-24 win in the fourth set. However, there was no doubt the Raiders would get the win with the way the team rallied and dominated the final set, winning 15-3.

Leading the Elmwood attack was Sarah Larson, who had 15 kills in the match, followed by Kylee Sabelko with nine kills and Addy Welch with eight kills. Setting for the Raiders was mostly handled by Tori Olson, who came away with 21 assists in the game, followed by 10 assists from Rowan Rupakus and Alyssa Shock with nine assists. The team was led by Mikayla Afdahl and Olson in service aces, with each girl picking up four apiece, while the team had 11 total aces in the game. On defense, Afdahl led the team with 49 digs, followed by Sabelko and Olson with 19 apiece. Welch also added four blocks to lead the team.

Thursday’s match at Durand saw the Raiders in another close battle that went to a fifth set, but this one had different results for Elmwood. The Panthers of Durand were the ones to jump out to an early lead in the Sept. 29 match, winning 25-23. Elmwood fought back and claimed the next win for themselves by a score of 25-20. However, the third set saw the Raiders fall flat, losing 25-8. The setback in the third set didn’t deter the Raiders from thinking they could still win the match, however. Elmwood fought back and picked up a 25-22 win in the fourth set. The fifth set was a much better battle than the team’s last fifth set, but the results were not the same, with Elmwood falling 15-12.

Elmwood’s next match was at home versus Boyceville on Tuesday, Oct. 4, followed by a road match against Colfax on Thursday, Oct. 6.