Panthers volleyball notches 2 conference wins

Clarity Kummer is ready as the ball flies her way Thursday, Sept. 29 in the Panthers 3-0 win against New Richmond. (Photo courtesy of Jon Claesson)

Ellsworth's Gillian Welsch goes airborne during the Panthers match against New Richmond Thursday, Sept. 29. (Photo courtesy of Jon Claesson)

ELLSWORTH -- The Panthers ran off two straight wins last week in Middle Border Conference play.

Ellsworth topped New Richmond 3-0 on Thursday, Sept. 29 after escaping with a 3-2 win Tuesday, Sept. 27, against Baldwin-Woodville.

The wins improved the Panthers’ overall record to 12-2 and 3-2 in conference play.

The week began against B-W in a game that saw Ellsworth start off in a hole after dropping the first set 19-25. The Panthers won the next two sets (25-10, 32-30) but stumbled again in the fourth, forcing the decisive fifth set.

“That match was a lot closer than it should have been,” Ellsworth coach Nicole Vande Berg said. “We didn’t play our best and missed a lot of serves at the wrong time. In spite of that, the girls kept playing hard and didn’t give up.”

They completed the victory with a 15-10 fifth-set win — an accomplishment that Vande Berg said requires jumping out to an early lead.

“We did just that to start the fifth,” she said, noting the Panthers amassed the early 8-2 lead that led to the win.

Sophomore Morgan Kummer led the Panthers with five aces against B-W, while Emily Lansing (12), Gillian Welsch (12) and MacKenzie Kummer (10) each recorded 10 kills. MacKenzie Kummer added in three blocks, while freshman Clarity Kummer led the team in digs with 18.

Ellsworth senior Hannah Radkey led the Panthers in assists with 24.

The Panthers stayed hot against New Richmond on Thursday, in spite of narrow wins in the final two sets (25-23, 25-23) to finish off the Tigers.

“We served better against New Richmond, but still had quite a few misses,” Vande Berg said.

Senior Kendra Lansing, MacKenzie Kummer and Morgan Kummer all recorded three aces against New Richmond.

“We are pretty aggressive as far as location the girls are trying to put the ball and the speed they try to generate to make it difficult for the other team to set up an offense, but we still have to make them at least play the ball,” Vande Berg said.

Morgan Kummer led the team in kills with nine, while Emily Lansing, Welsch and MacKenzie Kummer all recorded a block. Senior Alexandra Georgakas and Morgan Kummer each came up with 11 digs against New Richmond, while Radkey added 19 team-leading assists.

The Panthers now take aim at a tough week ahead, beginning with conference-leading Osceola on Tuesday and River Falls on Thursday.

“Osceola hasn’t lost a conference game and when we watched them at the sprawl they have some tall, athletic and strong kids who can really hit the ball,” the coach said, adding that River Falls brings “a pretty impressive” record to Thursday’s nonconference game.

“It’s a big week for us as far as the level of competition goes,” Vande Berg said. “It will be good for us to face some of the top teams on our schedule at the end of our season as we get ready to head into tournament play.”