Big third quarter lifts Spring Valley past Unity

The Spring Valley Cardinals football team greeted adoring elementary school fans at the annual Homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 23 on Sabin Avenue. This week, the Cardinals were victors at Unity, where they won 40-20. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

“The third quarter, we were able to score early, and after that their offense was forced to try and do things they don't normally do throwing the ball,” Cardinals coach Ryan Kapping said. “We were able to then force an interception that we returned and had good field position to help get another score.”

It all added to a dominant running performance by the Cardinals for 372 yards in the Friday, Sept. 30 win. Sam Verges led the way with 144 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Jaydon Nyeggen also hit the century mark for yardage with 113 and a touchdown.

Seth Schlegel punished the Eagles when he touched the ball for 14.4 yards per carry along with a TD. Sean Borgerding and Kurtis Kerr also rushed for TDs.

Borgerding, the Cardinals quarterback, went 4-9 passing for 66 yards and one interception. He sparked the team on a couple long completions to Tyson Kado for 34 yards and Schlegel for 24.

Dakota Elsenpeter led the Cardinals’ defense with nine tackles. Schlegel and Verges each had three. Borgerding picked off a pass, helping compensate for his thrown interception.

Overall, 15 different Cardinals players recorded tackles in a dominating performance. The Eagles mustered six first-half points and didn't get on the board again until the fourth quarter, down 33-6 already. Moreover, the Cardinals allowed 136 yards of total offense.

“Defensively, we were really good against the run and took away their base plays,” Kapping said. “We put them into third and long situations a lot and from there we did a good job defending the pass to get stops and get the ball back to the offense.”

Spring Valley (6-1, 3-1) kept in the thick of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference race with the victory. The Cardinals can improve their position next Friday at Glenwood City (6-1, 4-1).

Glenwood City trails Durand (6-1, 4-0) by a half game in the standings while the Cardinals and Elk Mound (5-2, 3-1) sit a game out of first place. The Cardinals and Hilltoppers kick off at 7 p.m. with a shot to catch the Panthers on the line.

“Glenwood city presents more team speed and big play ability than anyone we have played,” Kapping said. “They are well-coached, fast and physical. It will be a tremendous challenge to go to their place and contend with their speed.”