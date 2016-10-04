Ellsworth tennis battles at MBC meet

Ginger Leonard made an aggressive move to the net to make a strong return on this shot in two doubles action at the Middle Border Conference tournament.

ELLSWORTH -- Ellsworth advanced to the semifinals at three flights and battled hard at all the others at the 2016 Middle Border Conference girls’ tennis tournament last week.

The meet was held at the New Richmond High School courts. It was started on Tuesday .Sept. 27, but rain forced postponement, with the final rounds played on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The Panthers who reached the semifinals all finished in fourth place at their flights. That included Anna Olson at two singles, Julie Tonsager at four singles and the team of Jillian Jean and Ginger Leonard at two doubles.

Olson was part of a deeply talented two singles field. She opened the tournament with a win when Baldwin-Woodville’s Jordin Jarvis withdrew due to injury. Olson was defeated in the semifinals by top-seeded Ruth Elmer of Amery, 6-3, 6-1. Olson and New Richmond’s Mia Bakke played a gritty match in the third place match, with Bakke winning 6-2, 7-6.

Tonsager was the fifth seed at four singles, but she opened the meet by knocking off fourth seed Macy Wieland of Baldwin-Woodville 7-6, 6-3. Tonsager then lost to top seed Reese Jacobson of New Richmond 6-1, 6-1. In the third place match, Tonsager lost to Maria Jans of Mondovi, 6-2, 6-2.

The team of Jean and Leonard was also seeded fifth but pulled an opening round upset, beating Mondovi’s team of Josi Pongratz and Hannah Boos 7-5, 6-3. The Ellsworth tandem then lost to the top seeds from New Richmond, 6-0,6-0, before losing to Baldwin-Woodville in the third place match, 6-2, 6-3.

Ellsworth one singles player Andrea Roper lost in the opening round to Kaitlyn Weyer of Baldwin-Woodville. Weyer is a proven player, reaching the one singles MBC finals for the second straight year. Ellsworth’s Emma Dusek-Shaw was the sixth seed, putting up a good battle in a 6-2, 6-3 loss to Mondovi’s Sophie Danziger.

The Panthers’ one doubles team nearly joined in the group of opening round upsets. The team of Maria Cole and Mady Paquet was seeded sixth, but they pushed the third-seeded team from Amery to the limit. Ellsworth won the first set in a tie-breaker. Amery took the second set 6-3 and the third set tie-break 10-6.

The Ellsworth three doubles team also came close to an opening round knockout. Seeded fifth, the team of Riley Schumaker and Sophie Cole won the opening set against Baldwin-Woodville, 6-3. The second set went to a tie-breaker with B-W winning 7-6. The third set tie-break was also a battle, with B-W hanging on for an 11-9 win.

Ellsworth was scheduled to play this Monday at the WIAA Division 2 subsectional tournament at Baldwin-Woodville. Any Panthers who advanced through the subsectional will compete at the Division 2 sectional tournament on Wednesday at Marshfield Columbus.