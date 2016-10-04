Prescott still in search of first victory

A swarm of Prescott defenders jump on an Osceola runner to stop them for a short gain during the Sept. 30 match between the pair of Middle Board Conference football teams. (Photo by Jordan Willi)

It looked bleak early too in the Friday, Sept. 30 matchup when the Chieftains scored on a strip-sack in the Cardinals' second offensive play. Cardinals head coach Matt Smith nonetheless liked how his team responded.

Smith said, “Other than a touchdown late in the first quarter, our defense was very stout and played our best ball of the year.”

Westy Bartsch led the Cardinals’ defense with a sack, fumble recovery and six tackles. Carson Stenroos tallied eight tackles and blocked a kick. Aaron Lubich added six tackles.

“Up front, Jake Block, Westy Bartsch and Payton Brownell lead the charge and our linebackers did a good job of getting to the football,” Smith said. “Noah Kylander and Ty Sanford were tremendous forcing their ball carriers inside and allowing our D-Backs to come up in spots to make tackles.”

In the end, the Cardinals could not shut down the defending state champions and a program that hasn't lost since 2014.

“They are very well coached and it's no accident they are the reigning state champs, along with being the number one-ranked team in the state,” Smith said. “We didn't have the depth to compete with them, and after a few injuries we were really put in an unfortunate spot.”

It didn't help on offense with Lubich leading the way on 48 yards rushing. Joe Schulte garnered 34 and Joe Roosen 27. Keaton Roeder caught a pass for 18 yards, but the Cardinals’ air attack couldn't do much more than that.

Prescott (0-7, 0-5 Middle Border Conference) has a chance to end its losing streak at Baldwin-Woodville (2-5, 1-4 MBC) on Friday at 7 p.m. The Blackhawks have seen their share of struggles this season too with a three-game losing streak.

“We know what needs to be done for us to be successful — now it's just a question of showing up and executing,” Smith said. “Through injuries, we were able to get some 'green' players quite a bit of time last week, and that experience should benefit those guys as we move forward. Baldwin has a lot of size and athletes that have a burst. It will take a complete game from us to put us in position to get our first win of the year.”