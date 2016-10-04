Ellsworth, Prescott run at New Richmond

Ben Barksdale heads down one of the downhill sections of the course at the New Richmond Invitational on Saturday. Tristan Winkler is just behind Barksdale. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Dave Newman)

NEW RICHMOND -- The Ellsworth and Prescott cross country teams sent partial squads to the New Richmond Invitational.

With some of their top runners sitting out the meet, there were opportunities for younger runners to take up more important spots in the lineup. Prescott placed sixth and Ellsworth seventh in the boys’ half of the meet. Ellsworth took seventh and Prescott eighth in the girls’ meet.

Ellsworth’s teams showed good success from young runners. Sophomore Emma Swanson was Ellsworth’s top female runner, placing 17th, with classmate Claire Straub two places behind her. The Ellsworth boys were led by freshman Charlie Stuhl, who placed 19th.

The Panther boys had their top five runners finish within the top 45 runners at the meet. Sophomore Jonah Vogel was 36th and senior Patrick Harrington was 37th. Sophomore Matthew Williams was a second behind Harrington in 40th. Sophomore Kyle Perkins was 45th in 19:50.

Ellsworth’s girls also featured a young lineup. Behind Swanson and Straub was junior Freya Nelson, who placed 35th. Freshman McKenna Girdeen was the Panthers’ fourth runner, placing 51st, with sophomore Grace Groh placing 55th as the Panthers’ fifth runner.

The Panthers have two meets scheduled for this week. They will run at Black River Falls this Tuesday before completing their regular season schedule on Saturday with a meet at Arcadia.

Prescott ran a young lineup, with top runners Philip Pena and Samantha Ritter on a school-based cultural trip. This was the Cardinals’ first meet in two weeks, so they were looking to get back into the competitive mode.

With Pena gone, Cody Hauenstein stepped into the role as the top Prescott boys runner. He placed ninth at the meet.

“Cody has shown he is among the top boys in the conference himself, and a meet like this hopefully gives him the confidence he needs to maintain those performances,” said Prescott coach Steve Peterson.

Peterson said every meet will help the coaches sort out which runners will fill the five through seven spots in the lineup. He said there are a number of candidates competing for those spots.

“For our team to compete with New Richmond and Osceola for the top of the conference, we need that pack to continue to improve the next two weeks,” Peterson said.

Hayley Hillman was Prescott’s top finisher in the girls race, placing 20th. The return of Kelsey Penk from a knee injury was big news for the Cardinals girls. Peterson said four of the female runners are new to the varsity this year and this meet was another step in their learning curve.

The Cards finish their regular season schedule this week with meets at Amery on Tuesday and Durand on Thursday. That will be their final meet before the Middle Border Conference meet on Thursday, Oct. 13.