Cardinals fall to pair of conference foes

SPRING VALLEY -- The Spring Valley Cardinals volleyball team was unable to get much traction last week during a pair of Dunn-St. Croix Conference matches against Mondovi and Colfax.

In the team’s first match of the week, the Cardinals were swept by the Buffaloes of Mondovi. The first two sets of the match saw the Buffaloes score 25-21 wins and the Cardinals were unable to fight back in the third set, falling 25-18.

Spring Valley was led in kills by Ally Lee, who had 10 in the match, followed by Rachel Fesenmaier and Sandy Bune with three kills each. Camryn Wegener led the team in assists with 17, while Bune led the team in service aces with three. On the defensive side of the ball, the Cardinals were led by Tatum Huntress with 27 digs, followed by Lee with 18 and Fesenmaier with 16. Where Spring Valley struggled was in service receptions, where the team had nine reception errors and allowed Mondovi to score 12 service aces in the match.

The Cardinals’ Thursday night match saw the team host Colfax. After winning a close battle in the first match 25-22, Spring Valley wasn’t able to win another set. The second set was just as close as the first but saw the Cardinals fall 25-23. The loss bolstered the confidence of Colfax and led to a lopsided loss for the Cardinals in the third set, 25-12. Spring Valley fought back in the fourth set but were unable to avoid the match-clinching loss, falling 25-19.

The Cardinals’ offense was once again led by Lee, who had 11 kills, followed by Alyxis Johansen with four kills. Wegener also led the team again in assists with 24, while Fesenmaier led the team in aces with four. Huntress led the team in digs with 40, followed by Lee with 22 and Fesenmaier with 18. Johansen led the team in blocks with two.

The Cardinals’ next game is Thursday, Oct. 6, at home against Elk Mound. Following the Elk Mound game, the team has a road match against Plum City on Oct. 11 and then hosts Elmwood on Oct. 13.