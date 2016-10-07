About tonight's game: Panthers hope to topple New Richmond

ELLSWORTH -- The New Richmond Tigers come into Friday night’s game against Ellsworth here with size on their advantage. First of all, New Richmond is the biggest school in the conference. That means they have no shortage of players on the roster, of course. The Tigers also have amazing size at a few crucial spots, boasting an offensive line with a 300-pounder and a number of guys up and over 250.

“I think being the biggest school in the conference is always going to help a little bit in the skill department,” co-head coach Rob Heller said. “Simply having more athletes to choose from is an advantage. They do have some good looking athletes with a nice blend of speed and physicality. As their record shows however, they are far from unbeatable.”

Jason Janke, Heller’s co-head coach, cited New Richmond’s size, too.

“New Richmond is successful due to some strong athletes, and it never hurts to be the biggest school in your league by nearly 350 students,” he said.

Certainly, if Ellsworth is to win, they’ll have to keep New Richmond’s explosive running back, Sam Altena, out of the end zone. That won’t be easy, though. Altena has already rushed for 1,182 yards on the season and has scored 16 touchdowns.

“Defensively we have to keep (him) under control, eliminate the big play, and create a couple turnovers,” Heller said. “If we do that I like our chances, it’s a big challenge, but the way our defense has been playing, we are more than capable. If we can get their offense to be one dimensional, it will help us out on defense as well.”

Janke echoed Heller’s sentiments.

“They have one of the better running backs in the midwest in (Altena) and he is also a big part of their success,” Janke said. “He is an excellent weapon on offense, and is equally disruptive on defense when they choose to utilize him there also. He’ll be in the running for player of the year.”

Ellsworth is the underdog coming into the game, but Heller, Janke and the Panthers can live with that.

“New Richmond is a very good football team,” Heller said. “Any time you are going to compete against a team that plays as well as they are you need to do the little things right. Sound disciplined football will need to be played on both sides of the ball, I think if the defense can create a couple turnovers, and the offense can establish drives and keep their offense off the field, we could get a big win for our program. It should be an exciting game.”

Converting drives into touchdowns and making big plays would go a long ways if the Panthers want to be competitive on Friday, Janke said.

“To be successful on Friday against New Richmond, we need to sustain our offensive drives and finish with touchdowns,” he said. “That keeps pressure on their offense and off of our defense. In high-caliber games like this one, your best players really need to step-up and make big plays -- that’s among their role(s). In addition, everyone needs to do his job at a high level; we have to commit genuine trust to one another.”

The game is the last regular season home game of the year for the Panthers. Playing here in Ellsworth has been something Heller and Janke have come to love.

“After spending three years here, it is clear to me that the community really supports its school and its student athletes,” he said. “I don’t think we will ever have to worry about getting fans to the game. Even our road games our fans travel very well and support our players. I really enjoy playing at home – it’s always a great atmosphere and very supportive. One of the things I enjoy most is seeing people other than parents, there are people from the entire community out there to support the guys, simply because they are Ellsworth. That’s pretty cool. I hope we can get them a win.”

Janke said: “The best part about playing at home is that we have a fantastic home crowd and the student section is very excited and full of Panther spirit. Our community-wide excitement is palpable on a Friday afternoon in the fall for home football games. For us as a team, it’s always a little more settling to be on your home field, have your home locker room, etc. In addition, we have a very nice field that is well-kept. Our crew does a great job on the field.”