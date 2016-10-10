Ellsworth's postseason hopes dashed against New Richmond

Ellsworth quarterback Drake Flom gets ready to throw a pass Friday night at Fuller-Symes Field. (Photo courtesy of Jon Claesson)

Ryan McGregor leaps for an interception on New Richmond's opening drive on Friday, Oct. 7. (Photo courtesy of Jon Claesson)

After going toe-to-toe with New Richmond early, the Tigers wrecked the Panthers' playoff football hopes in a 28-14 defeat on Friday, Oct. 7. New Richmond's defense kept the Panthers from getting longer scoring drives throughout.

“They [New Richmond] eliminated our big-play potential by having good pass coverage,” Panthers co- head coach Rob Heller said.

It virtually eliminated Ellsworth (4-4) from the playoffs mainly due to a 2-4 record in Middle Border Conference play. Moreover, the Panthers go visit No. 1-ranked and defending Division 4 state champion Osceola (8-0, 6-0 MBC) on Friday at 7 p.m.

“We would need a pretty big miracle to sneak in,” Heller said about the playoffs.

Jacob Sigler kept the Panthers close to the Tigers on a 55-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to tie 7-7. The Panthers then stayed within two scores of the Tigers through three quarters, but giving up an early TD in the fourth made the climb too steep.

“The game was a lot closer than the scoreboard indicated,” Heller said.

Trey Skulski added a 7-yard TD run for Ellsworth late in the game to chip away at a 28-7 hole. Skulski finished with 118 yards rushing on 22 carries, a 5.4 rushing average. Sigler had 83 yards on 12 carries with much of it coming from his TD run.

Ellsworth quarterback Drake Flom couldn't get the passing game going with only 23 yards on three completions despite 20 attempts. Flom also threw two interceptions. He couldn't make plays with his legs either with no yards rushing on two attempts.

Ryan McGregor caught all three of Flom's complete passes for 23 yards. McGregor also stepped up on defense with an interception and four tackles.

Dalton George led the defense with 10 tackles, and Sigler added seven. Joe Tingelhoff, Anders Lantz and Sawyer Strom each posted five.

“The defense played really well [but] the offense couldn't get going last night,” Heller said.

Notably, the Panthers limited Tigers star running back Sam Altena to under 130 yards for only the third time this season. Altena managed 3.9 yards per carry, his lowest average of the season and less than half of his 7.3 average for the year.

“We did a good job making someone else beat besides number 28,” Heller said. “If we establish a couple more drives, we're maybe on the other end of that game.”

Ellsworth gets an enormous challenge with unbeaten Osceola. The Chieftains have a 21-game winning streak going too.

“We've just got to get our offense back to where it was the last two games and get it quick and put points on the board [and] keep the ball away from a very strong Osceola offense,” Heller said.

Moreover, Ellsworth's seniors know they will take the field only one more time on Friday. They have a chance to leave a big mark in their last contest.

“It would be a nice spring board moving into next season as well,” Heller said.

Plus, it’s the only miracle that could get the Panthers past its slim-to-none chances of a postseason berth this year.