Rushing attack gains more than 300 yards in SV shutout win

Spring Valley, which won 20-0 Friday over Glenwood City, wraps its regular season this week against Elk Mound. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Mike Longaecker)

Sean Borgerding (left) ran for 111 yards and passed for another 82 yards in Friday's win over Glenwood City. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Mike Longaecker)

SPRING VALLEY -- Spring Valley’s defense pitched its second shutout of the season Friday as the Cardinals stayed in the hunt for the Dunn-St. Croix Conference crown.

The Cardinals topped Glenwood City 20-0 and improved 4-1 in DSCC play -- remaining one game back of 5-0 Durand in conference play. Both teams are 7-1 overall.

Spring Valley capitalized on a multi-headed rushing attack that compiled 311 yards on the ground against the Hilltoppers, who dropped to 4-1 in conference play and 6-2 overall.

Spring Valley’s Sam Verges ran 18 times for 123 yards and a touchdown, while Sean Borgerding gained 111 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. Jaydon Nyeggen added 62 rushing yards on 10 carries, while Seth Schlegel ran for 15 yards.

“We were able to make some better reads in our option game and our offensive line did a nice job of getting off the ball with a good pad level and sustaining blocks to give our guys a chance to make plays,” Cardinals head coach Ryan Kapping said. “We also had a nice mix of pass that was able to soften the defense a bit and help our run game.”

Borgerding also connected with Verges on a 24-yard third-quarter touchdown pass that put Spring Valley up 14-0 at that point. Borgerding, who was 5-for-10 in the air for 82 yards, ran in the final score in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals compiled 393 yards of total offense and limited Glenwood City to 107 yards.

“The defense has been pretty solid most of the season,” Kapping said. “The kids are doing a really nice job of playing tough against the run and limiting the big plays against us. We are making teams sustain drives and have been able to turn teams over on downs and get the ball back on defense.”

It was the Cardinals’ second shutout of the season after beating Colfax 41-0 in September.

Verges led Spring Valley in tackles against the Hilltoppers with 11, while Dakota Elsenpeter and Zack Williams compiled six each. Brock Brune and Zacc Larson each had five tackles on the night. Brune chipped in two points for the Cardinals through extra point attempts.

The Cardinals now eye Elk Mound in the regular season finale before playoff action begins. Spring Valley plays host in the game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday.

Kapping said he’s planning for a “very good” Elk Mound team, which was 3-2 in conference play and 5-3 overall after Friday.

“They have a large number of senior skill players and have a three-year starter at quarterback, along with last year’s conference player of the year at tailback,” he said. “So it will be a real challenge for our defense to contend with their experience and explosiveness.”