Sectional run gives Panthers faith for 2017

Erica Feuerhelm shot a 107 to tie for fifth place at the regional tournament, helping the Panthers advance this Monday's sectional tournament. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Dave Newman)

Taylor Feuerhelm was one of the many girls who were bundled up to deal with the cold, rainy conditions during the regional tournament. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Dave Newman)

WIAA DIVISION 2 GIRLS GOLF -- The strong performance that resulted in a fifth place finish at the WIAA Division 2 sectional tournament has the Ellsworth girls golf team looking ahead to the 2017 season.

The Panthers shot a score of 395 to place fifth at the Division 2 sectional meet at the Hayward Golf Course Monday, Oct. 3.

Ellsworth will return four of the girls who played at the sectional meet. The only graduate will be Kacie Lansing, who was Ellsworth’s top performer at the sectional meet. Lansing shot a 94 at the sectional. She was followed by freshman Holly Carlson at 97, sophomore Erica Feuerhelm at 100, junior Taylor Feuerhelm at 104 and freshman Stella Anderson at 113.

The fifth place finish follows a second place performance in the Middle Border Conference season, one of the best ever accomplished by the Panther girls.

“Overall we had a very successful season, one of the better ones in Ellsworth history,” said Ellsworth head coach Carson Huppert.

Huppert started coaching the Panthers four years ago, in Lansing’s freshman season, and has watched her grow into a leader for the team.

“Kacie's leadership, sportsmanship and her passion for the game will be greatly missed,” Huppert said. “She is one of the big reasons the program is where it is today! You can’t just replace someone like Kacie. However, we are a fairly young team and look to continue to build on our success next year.”

The Panthers were an extremely young team to start the season. Lansing was an All-MBC player in 2015, but the Feuerhelms were the only other players with varsity experience. They grew into their roles as the second and third varsity players and played solid all season.

The freshman additions of Carlson and Anderson really bolstered the team. With those four girls coming back, the Panthers should have one of the strongest cores of veteran players in the MBC in 2017.

“We already have a team goal for next year of becoming the first Ellsworth girls golf team to make it to Madison. I am confident that these girls can do it. They work hard and love the game,” Huppert said.

Huppert said freshman Anna Sweere is the leading contender to take on the fifth varsity position for next year, saying there are also several eighth graders who could capture that role.

The Panthers plan to play plenty of golf next summer so they start the 2017 season with their skills sharpened.

“Last year, all the varsity girls played in the Western Wisconsin Junior Golf Tour. We will most likely do that again because it helped them out a lot by getting them out playing different courses,” Huppert said.

Junior Jillian Boles represented the Cardinals at the sectional tournament. Boles shot a 113 at the tournament. She showed solid poise in the tournament, not taking a score above eight on any hole.

The Cardinals finished seventh in the Middle Border Conference standings this season, but it was a season where they built a foundation to grow on next season. Their only loss to graduation is senior Ashley Bowes. With Boles, Alexis Fredericks, Gigi Gangi and Kaitlynn Buss, the Cards will return four players with a season or more of varsity experience. That puts them in a good place to improve their MBC finish next season.

Fredericks came on late in the season to finish as the Cards’ top performer in the MBC rankings, finishing as the 18th golfer in the overall conference scoring.