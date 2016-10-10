SV cross country teams take fifth at Amery invitational

Spring Valley cross country runners Tessa Cipriano and Kari Hybben are shown midway through a meet earlier in the year at Somerset. (Photo by Dave Newman)

AMERY -- Led by freshman Katherine Dieckman, the Spring Valley girls cross country team placed fifth in Amery.

Dieckman took 13th individually with a time of 23 minutes, 55 seconds at the Tuesday, Oct. 4 meet. Senior Holly Anderson came in 16th at 24:06.

Fellow senior Katy Schreiber placed 25th in 25:28, and Rachel Hartung took 29th at 26:06. Tessa Cipriano, Lydia Wittmer and Kari Hybben rounded out the Cardinals' finishes.

On the boys side, junior Calvin Kotval led the Cardinals to a fifth-place team finish. He took fifth individually at 18:30. Julian Davis, also a junior, came in 14th at 19:45.

Senior Patrick Cipriano clocked 20:54 for 22nd place, and sophomore Josh Hannack finished 26th at 21:22. Cole Plezel, Nathan Hannack and Michael Lafflin all posted top-40 finishes help the Cards to fifth.

Elmwood-Plum City highlights

Chad Osteen took 16th at the Spring Valley invitational on Sept. 29 for the best finish for the Wolves boys team. Osteen clocked 20:23.65.

Elmwood-Plum City's girls team had a big showing at the Sept. 29 meet with a second-place team finish. Kassye Todd won the meet individually for the Wolves at 20:22.50.