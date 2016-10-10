Panthers fall short of champs, River Falls

Kaitlyn Nugent leaps in the air as she serves the ball to the River Falls Wildcats opposition. (Photo courtesy of Jon Claesson)

Ellsworth senior libero Alexandra Georgakas goes to the floor for a dig in the first game of the Panther volleyball team's 3-1 loss to River Falls Thursday night in Ellsworth. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Bob Burrows)

ELLSWORTH -- Morgan Kummer posted a 28-dig performance for Ellsworth, a match that ended as the first of a two-game skid.

Kummer kept the Panthers close though in a 3-2 conference volleyball loss at Osceola on Tuesday, Oct. 4 with her defense and all-around play. Emily Lansing led Ellsworth offensively with 14 kills and three service aces. She also had two blocks.

Kaitlyn Nugent equaled Lansing's ace total with three. Hannah Radkey helped the offense flow going with a team-high 20 set assists.

Ellsworth (10-4, 4-3 Middle Border Conference) won the first two sets 28-26 and 25-19 against the league champion Chieftains (14-1, 6-0 MBC) but fell in the final three. That included an 18-16 loss in the deciding set after coming shy in set three, 25-21 and a 25-10 set four.

Kummer led the Panthers in three categories a couple days later in a non-conference match with River Falls on Thursday, Oct. 6. She had 12 digs, eight kills and two aces.

MacKenzie Kummer also posted eight kills and led in blocks with four. Radkey had 15 assists and two aces while Nugent also had a pair. Ultimately, the Panthers did not have enough firepower against the Wildcats in a 3-1 loss.

River Falls took the first set 25-19, but the Panthers bounced back to win set two 25-23. The Wildcats went on to win the final pair 25-17 and 25-14.

Ellsworth closed the regular season with Prescott on Tuesday after press deadlines. A challenging Section 1 tournament in Division 2 awaits the Panthers next.

Teams open regional play on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Besides upper MBC teams such as Prescott, St. Croix Central and Somerset, the Panthers could see No. 5-ranked Altoona (33-6, 7-0 Cloverbelt).