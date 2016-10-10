Elmwood-Plum City edges Clear Lake

Wolves tight end Luke Baier (1) pushes away a Clear Lake defender on his way to a big gain during Elmwood-Plum City's road game at Clear Lake on Friday, Oct. 7. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Jordan Willi)

ELMWOOD-PLUM CITY -- In a key late-season Lakeland South Conference matchup, Elmwood-Plum City escaped with a nail-biting win on the road Friday, Oct. 7 against Clear Lake.

Luke Baier stepped up for the Wolves with 117 yards rushing and a touchdown. He also kicked the eventual game-winning field goal in the third quarter from 29 yards out. Wolves quarterback Dalton Binkowski rushed for two TDs.

Clear Lake looked to win late, but Morgan Traynor made his second fumble recovery of the night for the Wolves with 12 seconds left at the team's 8-yard line. Austin Turner stripped the ball loose.

Elmwood-Plum City beat Clear Lake 23-21 to keep a hold on first place in the conference at 5-1 in league play.

The Wolves (6-2, 5-1) will look to stay in the three-way tie for the Lakeland South lead on Friday when they visit Shell Lake (1-7, 1-5) at 7 p.m. Pepin-Alma (7-1, 5-1) will get a forfeit win with the Clayton game canceled. Turtle Lake (7-1, 5-1) hosts Frederic (4-5, 3-3).