Ellsworth girls tennis grew in 2016

Ginger Leonard made an aggressive move to the net to make a strong return on this shot in two doubles action at the Middle Border Conference tournament. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Dave Newman)

ELLSWORTH -- While the season didn’t result in as many team victories as hoped, the Ellsworth girls tennis program saw significant growth in 2016.

The Panthers saw their season come to an end last Monday at the Baldwin-Woodville Division 2 subsectional tournament.

There are eight seniors who will graduate out of the program, including seven who played in the varsity lineup.

The Panthers had to endure several injuries during the season, and that continued in the days leading up to the subsectional. One doubles player, Marissa Schumaker, was injured when she fell off a hoverboard, causing her to miss the tournament. That meant the Panthers had to improvise. Anna Olson was moved from two singles to one doubles to play with Maria Cole as the one doubles team. This also caused a ripple effect in the singles lineup, where girls had to move up a tier to fill the vacancy.

Ellsworth’s two and three doubles teams were both able to win their opening round matches at the subsectional meet. In the second round, they ran into the same fate, losing to Baldwin-Woodville.

At two doubles, Jillian Jean and Georgia Leonard took a 10-7 record into the tournament. They started the action with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Barron. Their semifinal match against Baldwin-Woodville was a true battle. Ellsworth took the first set 6-4. B-W fought back to take the final two sets 6-3 and 6-4.

Riley Schumaker and Sophie Cole took a 4-4 record into the three doubles bracket. They opened the tournament with a stellar 6-2, 6-3 win over Rice Lake. Ellsworth then ran up against the top seed from Baldwin-Woodville. The Panthers duo put up a good fight but lost 6-4, 6-1.

Ellsworth coach Jordan Olson said one of the girls thrust into a tough position for the tournament was Emma Augustine, who was brought up from the junior varsity three days before the tournament to play four singles. She lost to Baldwin-Woodville sectional qualifier Macy Weiland 6-4, 6-2 in her match at subsectionals.

“The girls played well for all the adjustments,” Olson said of the team’s performance at subsectionals.

Olson was a late hire as the Panthers’ coach this summer, and she said she’s hoping to return to the team depending upon her college schedule. She said the captains did a good job over the summer of organizing practices so the team was ready to perform when the season began.

After years without functional home courts, the Panthers now have usable courts and they will be able to hold a complete home schedule next season.

There were 21 girls on the team this season and Olson said there are several girls who are fully capable of stepping up to take on varsity roles next season. Anna Olson and Leonard will be captains next season.

Coach Olson was a teammate of the current seniors when they were freshmen, so she’s got a strong bond with the graduating group.

“They’re a great group. The positivity they always bring to practice has been nice,” Olson said.