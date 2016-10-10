Elmwood drops pair of conference matches

The week started off with a three-set loss to Boyceville at home on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Raiders fell 25-9 in the first set and were able to get some momentum going in the second set to cut the deficit in their second loss of the game to 10, losing 25-15. The third set was the best of the night for Elmwood, with the team picking up 20 points in the set, but it still wasn’t enough to stop the Bulldogs from completing the sweep. The third set score was 25-20.

The Raider attack was led by Sarah Larson and Addy Welch, who had five kills a piece in the match, followed by Hannah Feuker with three kills. Rowan Rupakus led the team in assists with six, followed closely by Tori Olson, who had four. As a team, Elmwood had five service aces, with three of those coming from Mikayla Afdahl.

On defense, three players led the team with nine digs, including Afdahl, Larson and Kylee Sabelko. Welch and Feuker led the team in blocks with two solos a piece.

The Raiders traveled to Colfax on Thursday, Oct. 6, where they were able to claim one set victory before falling to the Vikings 3-1. Colfax took charge right away with a pair of wins to go up 2-0 on Elmwood, but the Raiders were able to make a big push in the third set to claim a 25-21 win. Although Elmwood made a valiant effort to force a fifth set, the Vikings were able to finish off Elmwood in the fourth set by a score of 25-19.

Leading the attack in Thursday’s match was Sabelko, who had eight kills, followed by Larson with five. Olson and Rupakus led the team in set assists, with Olson picking up 11 and Rupakus picking up nine. Larson picked up the team's three service aces in the game.

The defense for the Raiders was led by Afdahl who had 40 digs in the game, followed by 27 for Sabelko and 16 for Larson. Feuker led the team in blocks with three, while Welch and Alyssa Shock had two and one blocks respectively.

Elmwood finished the regular season with a home match against Elk Mound on Tuesday, followed by a road game at Spring Valley on Thursday.