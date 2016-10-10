Search
    Blue Devils fall to Mondovi

    By Jordan Willi Today at 6:52 p.m.

    PLUM CITY -- The Plum City Blue Devils volleyball team lost its only match of the week to Mondovi on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The team will now face a pair of tough conference matches to end the regular season.

    Tuesday’s match against Mondovi saw the Blue Devils struggle in their first set, allowing Mondovi to take a 25-13 win and a 1-0 lead in the match. Plum City put up a better fight in the second set, but were still unable to get the win, losing 26-24. The final set saw the Blue Devils push to claim their first win of the match and play a fourth set, but the Buffalo weren’t having it, finishing the sweep with a 25-19 win.

    The team also competed at the Eleva-Strum Invite on Saturday Oct. 1, where they went 1-4. They lost to Augusta 2-1, Lake Holcombe 2-0, Osseo-Fairchild 2-1 and Durand 2-0. Their lone win was against host Eleva-Strum 2-1.

    Plum City will host Spring Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 11, before traveling to Durand to finish out the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 13.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolVolleyballDunn St. Croix Conferenceplum citywisconsin
    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
