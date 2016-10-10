Blue Devils fall to Mondovi

PLUM CITY -- The Plum City Blue Devils volleyball team lost its only match of the week to Mondovi on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The team will now face a pair of tough conference matches to end the regular season.

Tuesday’s match against Mondovi saw the Blue Devils struggle in their first set, allowing Mondovi to take a 25-13 win and a 1-0 lead in the match. Plum City put up a better fight in the second set, but were still unable to get the win, losing 26-24. The final set saw the Blue Devils push to claim their first win of the match and play a fourth set, but the Buffalo weren’t having it, finishing the sweep with a 25-19 win.

The team also competed at the Eleva-Strum Invite on Saturday Oct. 1, where they went 1-4. They lost to Augusta 2-1, Lake Holcombe 2-0, Osseo-Fairchild 2-1 and Durand 2-0. Their lone win was against host Eleva-Strum 2-1.

Plum City will host Spring Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 11, before traveling to Durand to finish out the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 13.