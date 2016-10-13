The WIAA announced the tournament brackets late Wednesday night. Prescott received the third seed in the area Division 2 bracket while Ellsworth was seeded fifth in the same bracket.

The Division 2 regional action starts next Tuesday with all matches beginning at 7 p.m. By virtue of drawing the third seed, Prescott will play at home, facing sixth seed Somerset. The winner of that match will be in action two nights later, facing the winner of Tuesday’s match between Bloomer (2) and Baldwin-Woodville (7).

Ellsworth will be on the road next Tuesday, playing at St. Croix Central. In the battle of Panthers squads, Ellsworth is the fifth seed and Central the fourth seed. The winner of Tuesday’s match will be in action again on Thursday, Oct. 20, playing at top-seeded Altoona.

Spring Valley will be competing in Division 3 in the WIAA playoffs. The Cardinals drew the sixth seed in the regional bracket. That puts the Cards on the road for next Tuesday’s playoff opener, traveling to third seed Fall Creek. The winner of that match will play again two nights later, facing the winner of the match between Osseo-Fairchild (2) and Whitehall (7).

Division 4

Elmwood and Plum City will both be playing on the road in the opening round of Division 4 tournament action, starting at 7 p.m. next Tuesday.

Elmwood is the fifth seed in the bracket. Elmwood will open the tournaments by playing at fourth-seeded Clear Lake. The winner of that match will face top-seeded Clayton two nights later on the Bears’ home court.

Plum City is the seventh seed in the bracket. That puts the Blue Devils at Turtle Lake in the opening round of regionals next Tuesday. Turtle Lake is the second seed. The winner of that match will play again two nights later, facing the winner of Tuesday’s match between Luck (3) and Prairie Farm (6).

Regional finals in all three divisions will be played on Saturday.