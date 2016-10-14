Prescott girls third, boys fourth at MBC meet

Prescott’s girls’ team took third place and the Cardinal boys finished in fourth place at the 2016 conference meet.

The Cards returned a few of their top athletes from 2015, but graduation wiped out a great deal of both lineups. For both squads, the top returners returned to form. The younger athletes made definite progress, but they couldn’t completely bridge the gap.

Prescott coach Steve Peterson said the Cards “have to work on the gap between our top runners and the rest of our varsity spots, but we have a lot of inexperience to overcome.”

In the girls race, the Cards were led again by senior Samantha Ritter. She earned fourth place, finishing in 21:26 to get first team All-MBC honors.

Junior Hayley Hillman was a second team all-conference runner, placing 14th in 21:53. To show the closeness of the pack, she was only seven seconds behind the sixth place runner in the race.

Junior Kjerstin Carlson placed 18th for the Cards. Seniors Alyssa Lewis and Kelsey Pank were 29th and 36th as the team’s fourth and fifth runners. Ella Linder placed 37th and Mari Sommer 39th.

Prescott’s top individual finish came from senior Phillip Pena in the boys race. Pena took the lead early in the race and held it much of the way. New Richmond’s Dylan Wachter overtook him in the last mile, building a lead of 20 yards or more. Pena made a hearty charge in the home stretch, drawing even with Wachter. Wachter then made a charge and Pena did his best to stay with him. Wachter won the race in 17:34, with Pena finishing in second place in 17:37.

Pena was one of three Prescott boys who earned All-MBC honors. Junior Cody Hauenstein placed fifth to be a first team runner and Dylan Rieken was 11th to get second team honors.

Freshman Tristan Winkler was Prescott’s fourth runner, placing 33rd. Blaise Schnorr finished 37th, Logan Severson 43rd and Ben Barksdale 47th.

“We knew that the conference would be very competitive this year, but were disappointed where we ended up. While we were only five points out of second place, we still should have been much closer to Osceola than we were,” Peterson said.

Between the boys and girls teams, Prescott finished the day with five all-conference runners, the second highest total among the eight MBC teams.

Prescott will be one of the teams running at the Rice Lake Division 2 sectional meet this Friday. The boys race will begin at 4 p.m. with the girls beginning at 4:45 p.m. Coach Peterson said he thinks the Prescott runners can improve upon their performance at the conference meet.

“As coaches we have to get our kids to run with more confidence, and to challenge the race,” Peterson said.