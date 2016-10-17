The Cardinals jumped out to a 14-0 lead and fended off a resurgent second-half attack by the Mounders to win Friday at home 20-14.

The win earned Spring Valley an 8-1 overall record and a 5-1 DSC record, bested only by Durand, who went unbeaten in regular season conference play.

Spring Valley coach Ryan Kapping said that what worked all season, also proved successful against Elk Mound.

“I think all season we played pretty solid defense and we were able to sustain drives on offense to keep the ball from the other team,” he said. “We weren’t the high-scoring offense of a year ago, but we were very good at putting together eight- to 10-play drives to wear on opposing teams.”

Friday’s win saw two rushing touchdowns from senior Sam Verges and one from senior quarterback Sean Borgerding.

After the game, both players saluted the team’s effort.

“We just didn’t give up,” Borgerding said. “We just kept fighting.”

That, Verges said, comes from playing with heart.

“We want to prove that we can beat anybody,” he said.

And fight they did.

The Cardinals got on the board in the first quarter after a sack first put Spring Valley in a second-and-17 situation, though Borgerding launched a 34-yard pass to junior Zacc Larson that put them on Elk Mound’s 23 yard line. Two plays later, Verges plunged in for an 18-yard touchdown scamper.

In a second quarter drive, the Cardinals’ defense battered Elk Mound twice for tackles for loss, then capitalized on a key interception by senior Seth Schlegel during the same series.

Turning over to offense, Borderding hurled a 31-yard pass to Schlegel, who brought the ball down to the Elk Mound six yard line. Borgerding capped the drive with a six-yard touchdown run.

“We were able to generate enough stops against Elk Mound and create a couple turnovers,” Kapping said. “That was the difference in a pretty even game.”

After Elk Mound drew the game to a 14-7 halftime score, Spring Valley opened the third quarter with a drive that saw Verges breaking free for a 37-yard run that put the Cardinals inside the Elk Mound 10-yard line.

The Cardinals later decided to go for it on a fourth-and-one play, where Verges crossed the goal line for Spring Valley’s third touchdown.

Elk Mound kept things interesting in the fourth quarter after Hunter Adleman got loose for a 37-yard touchdown run, but that was as close as the Mounders would get. A last-minute effort by the Mounders to find the end zone resulted in a Spring Valley interception that sealed the game.

In addition to the touchdowns, Verges gained 103 yards on the ground on 19 carries, while Schlegel ran five times for 18 yards.

Borgerding was 6-for-8 passing for 89 yards.

Schlegel led Spring Valley in receiving with two catches for 45 yards. Larson finished with 34 yards receiving.

Schlegel and fellow senior Brock Bune shared the team lead for tackles with six apiece, while Verges added 5.5 and Larson recorded six tackles. Bune was 2-for-3 on extra point attempts.

The Cardinals now set their sights on Level 1 playoffs, which begins Friday against Glenwood City (6-2 overall, 4-2 DSC).

Borgerding said the key for Spring Valley in the playoffs will be keeping up the intensity.

“Just like we’ve been doing — giving it our all,” he said.

Kapping said Glenwood City, who fell two weeks earlier to the Cardinals, will present a bigger challenge than the last matchup. For one, he said, they’re healthier now.

“I also think they have a tremendous head coach that makes great adjustments and prepares his team as well as anyone I have ever coached against, so the challenge will be for us to not think about the game a couple weeks ago and focus on this week and what we need to do with our schemes to be successful,” Kapping said.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Spring Valley.