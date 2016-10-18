Blue Devils start at Turtle Lake in playoffs

The Blue Devils went to Durand to finish out the regular season last Thursday but were unable to put up much of a fight against the Panthers.

Plum City hosted Spring Valley in its last regular season game at home on Tuesday, Oct. 11, but weren’t able to win a set, getting swept by the Cardinals 25-17, 25-14 and 25-17.

Plum City will play on the road in the opening round of Division 4 tournament action, starting at 7 p.m. next Tuesday.

Plum City was awarded the seventh seed in the bracket and will go on the road to face second seeded Turtle Lake in the opening round of regionals. The winner of that match will play again two nights later, facing the winner of Tuesday’s match between Luck (3) and Prairie Farm (6). Regional finals in all three divisions will be played on Saturday.