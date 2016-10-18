Ellsworth beats Prescott in 4

Seeded No. 5, for the Division 2 playoffs, Ellsworth finished 4-3 in MBC play. The Panthers played St. Croix Central in regionals on Tuesday after press deadlines. Prescott also went 4-3 in the MBC but drew a No. 3 seed in the tournament and faced Somerset on Tuesday.

If Prescott and Ellsworth win the first two rounds of tournament play, the two could meet in the sectional tournament first round on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.