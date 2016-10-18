Ellsworth beats Prescott in 4
ELLSWORTH -- Closing the volleyball regular season on a high note, Ellsworth downed rival Prescott 3-1.
Prescott took the first set in the Middle Border Conference' rivals' clash on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at home before dropping the following three sets. Ellsworth bounced back from back-to-back losses with the victory.
Seeded No. 5, for the Division 2 playoffs, Ellsworth finished 4-3 in MBC play. The Panthers played St. Croix Central in regionals on Tuesday after press deadlines. Prescott also went 4-3 in the MBC but drew a No. 3 seed in the tournament and faced Somerset on Tuesday.
If Prescott and Ellsworth win the first two rounds of tournament play, the two could meet in the sectional tournament first round on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.