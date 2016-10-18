Panthers can't keep up with defending champs in finale

Quarterback Drake Flom got the Panthers within a score by the end of the first quarter, but his team couldn't keep any closer. Osceola rolled 55-27 over Ellsworth on Friday, Oct. 14.

“It's hard trying to get a win against them,” junior running back Ryan McGregor said.

Ellsworth (4-5, 2-5 Middle Border Conference) showed the effort and trailed 14-7 after surrendering two touchdowns before the 7-minute mark in the opening period. Flom found Logan Benson for a 21-yard touchdown with 22 seconds left in the first quarter.

“Drake was actually throwing the ball pretty good against Osceola,” McGregor said.

Flom threw for 218 yards on 12-23 passing along with a TD, but the Chieftains picked him off three times. The Panthers quarterback couldn't make much happen on the ground with 13 yards rushing on 12 attempts, but he did score one TD.

McGregor provided a big help for Flom in the passing game. He led all receivers in the game with five receptions for 93 yards.

“They [the Chieftains] were doing zone some of the times, so it was easy for me to get open,” McGregor said.

Osceola (9-0, 7-0 MBC) pulled away in the second quarter with three unanswered scores by halftime for a 35-7 lead. The Chieftains made it 41-7 before the Panthers could ever answer in the third. Flom ran in a 1-yard TD to trim the lead to 41-14.

Ellsworth got on the board again in the third with a 2-yard TD by Trey Skulski. McGregor then helped the Panthers inch a little closer on a 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter with 7:59 left.

“I think we finished out strong,” McGregor said. “We played tough teams, but we still played pretty well.”

Offensively, Ellsworth put up a fight against Osceola with 341 total yards in 73 plays. The Panthers also held onto the football often with 35:18 in time of possession versus Osceola's 12:42.

Sawyer Strom led the Panthers' ground game with 40 yards on 12 rushes. McGregor posted 33 yards on 10 carries and a TD. Skulski added 29 yards on 12 attempts and a TD.

Benson had a solid night with four catches for 69 yards and a TD. Strom had 40 yards receiving on two catches. Skulski also caught a pass for 16 yards.

Defensively, Ellsworth gave up 388 yards against the Chieftains, which mostly came on the ground game's 295 yards. The Panthers did stop the Chieftains 0-6 on third down and fourth down conversions though.

McGregor led the defense with four tackles, and Anders Lantz had three. Breck Melstrom, Shane Elsen, Dalton George, Owen Matzek and Joe Tingelhoff each had two.

Panthers special teams had some success. Flom averaged 43.5 yards per punt, but the Panthers' return team mustered 3.5 yards on its two returns by Wyatt Hines. Skulski had a 25-yard kick-off return, and Jared Lansing averaged 15.8 on his four returns. Strom took one back 14 yards.

Ellsworth missed the playoffs and finished with a losing record for a second-straight season. The Panthers have hope for better seasons ahead though with a young nucleus of players that gained experience this fall.

“If we put the work in the weight room, I think we could go make it to the playoffs and make a run next year,” McGregor said.