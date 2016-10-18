Cardinals win twice, will face Fall Creek in playoffs

The Cardinals were able to claim a four-set win over Elmwood on Thursday, Oct. 13, thanks to a balanced attack and 16 ace serves. However, the first set of the match didn’t quite go the way Spring Valley would have hoped. The Cardinals fell 25-15 in the opening set, but were able to come back and get a 25-21 win in the second set to tie the match at one game a piece. Spring Valley finished off the Raiders by building on their momentum in the second set, winning 26-24 and 25-22 in the final two sets, respectively.

The Cardinal offense was led by Ally Lee, who had 13 kills in the game, followed by Sandy Bune with nine kills, Alyxis Johansen with eight kills and Rachel Fesenmaier with seven kills. Camryn Wegener was the team leader in set assists with 38, while Fesenmaier led the team in ace serves with seven. Wegener and Grace Larson also chipped in four and three aces, respectively, to help Spring Valley dominate on the service line.

On the defensive side of the court, the Cardinals were led by Tatum Huntress with 35 digs in the match, followed by Lee with 17 digs and Fesenmaier with 13. The team collected four blocks in the game, with Kaitlin McGrane and Fesenmaier each collecting one a piece.

Spring Valley dominated their Tuesday match against Plum City, sweeping the Blue Devils in three sets and not allowing more than 17 points in any of the three sets, 25-17, 25-14, 25-17.

The Cardinals attack was once again led by Lee, who had 11 kills in the match, followed closely by Johansen with eight kills and McGrane with six kills. Wegener led the team in set assists with 28, while Lee and Bune led the team in service aces with four and three respectively.

The defense for Spring Valley was led by Huntress, who had 25 digs in the match. Johansen led the team in blocks with two solo and one assisted.

Spring Valley will compete in Division 3 in the WIAA playoffs. The Cardinals drew the sixth seed in the regional bracket. That puts the Cards on the road for next Tuesday’s playoff opener, traveling to third seed Fall Creek. The winner of that match will play again two nights later, facing the winner of the match between Osseo-Fairchild (2) and Whitehall (7).