Prescott football ends winless season

SCC pounced quickly with a score of 28-0 in the first half. Prescott (0-9, 0-7 Middle Border Conference) got on the board for the first time in the third quarter on a 55-yard touchdown pass.

Down 41-6, Prescott added a second score in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run. SCC tacked on two more scores afterward as the Cardinals allowed a season-high in points.

SCC (6-3, 4-3 MBC) came in with everything to lose since a losing conference record seriously hurts playoff chances. It happened to last year's Prescott team that finished 3-4 in league play and missed the postseason.

That squad graduated a heavy amount of starters, which provided a challenge this fall. The Cardinals had not seen a winless season since 2007.