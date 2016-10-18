Todd takes runner up in Dunn-St. Croix Conference meet

Aiming for a return to state, Todd nonetheless continued her excellence on the meet course since bursting on the scene a year ago. She took sixth as a sophomore at the Division 3 state meet last year.

“I hope that I can do it again this year, but I feel like there's also more competition this year,” Todd said.

Todd who succeeded in high school girls track and field right away as a freshman didn't go out for cross country until her sophomore season.

“She just didn't think she could run that far, but she can,” Wolves cross country coach Kristel Flesberg said.

Todd's competitive drive helped in going the extra distance effectively in cross country. Meets in Wisconsin last 5,000 meters for girls. The longest track and field distance event lasts 3,200 meters.

“Usually when I see people in front of me, I want to pass them,” Todd said.

Todd's next challenge in sight takes place at the upcoming section meet on Saturday in Durand at 10 a.m.

Besides Todd, Josie Tiffany cracked the top ten for Elmwood-Plum City at 22:11.9 for 10th place. Emily Pickerign had the next highest finish for the Wolves at 29th in 24:29.4.

Overall, the Wolves finished sixth out of the eight teams with 128 points. Amanda Osteen and Kaitlyn Ahlers helped the Wolves avoid the basement at 45th and 56th individually.

Glenwood City won the meet with 55 points, and Colfax came in second with 63. Spring Valley finished behind Elmwood-Plum City in seventh at 161.

Katherine Dieckman had the top finish for the Cardinals at 21st in 23:56.1. Holly Anderson came in at 24:02.1. Rachel Hartung took 35th at 25:10.9, and Katy Schreiber placed 40th at 25:55.3. Tessa Cipriano and Kari Hybben both made the top 60 as the Cardinals avoided the Dunn-St. Croix cellar.

Spring Valley's boys team took fifth in their championship meet with 96 points, five back of third-place Elk Mound. Durand won the boys title easily with 20 points, and Colfax came in second at 70.

Calvin Kotval of Spring Valley took sixth place as the second non-Durand runner to finish at the meet. Kotval clocked 18:31.5.

Julian Davis placed 11th for the Cardinals at 18:56.5. Patrick Cipriano came in 26th at 20:24.8 followed by Michael Laffin at 28th in 20:31.7 and Nathan Hannack at 29th in 20:32.3.

Cole Pelzel had a 37th-place finish at 20:51.8, and Ben Anderson finished 41st at 21:22.1. Josh Hannack cracked the top 50 at 49th, and Mason Johnson made the top 60 at 57th.

Chad Osteen posted the best finish of the day for Elmwood-Plum City, which didn't have a complete team for the meet. Osteen clocked 20:10.3 for 20th. He had been hitting personal best times in recent meets according to Flesberg. Dalton Shields and Calvin Shock also made the top 60 for the Wolves and 55th and 58th respectively.

Top runners from the Wolves and Cardinals' squads will move on to compete in the section meet next on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Durand.