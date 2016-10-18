The Raiders opened last week’s action at home against Elk Mound but couldn’t avoid being swept by the Mounders, despite being on their home court. The Mounders took the first set 25-13 before winning the next two sets by identical 25-17 scores.

Elmwood’s attack was led by Sarah Larson and Kylee Sabelko, who had six and four kills, respectively. The set assist category was led by Rowan Rupakus who had seven assists and Tori Olson who had six assists in the game. Mikayla Afdahl registered the only service ace in the match.

On defense, the Raiders were led by Afdahl, who had 23 digs in the game, followed by Sabelko’s 14 digs. Sabelko, along with Addy Welch, Hannah Feuker and Alyssa Shock each had one block in the game.

Elmwood went on the road for its final game of the season and lost in four sets to the Spring Valley Cardinals, 15-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-22.

Elmwood’s offense was fueled by 13 kills from Feuker, followed by Larson who had nine. Olson and Rupakus led the team in set assists, picking up 15 and 14 assists, respectively. The team had a total of 12 service aces, compared to just two errors in the match against Spring Valley. Larson led the team with four aces, while Afdahl and Olson each had three.

Afdahl was the defensive leader of the game, picking up 26 digs, while Sabelko had 13 and Larson had 11. Welch and Shock led the team in blocks with one solo block a piece, while Feuker and Sabelko chipped in four and three assisted blocks, respectively.

Elmwood will travel to fourth-seeded Clear Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the opening round of Division 4 tournament action. Elmwood claimed the fifth seed in the bracket and will play at top-seeded Clayton on Thursday, Oct. 20, if the Raiders can top Clear Lake on Tuesday. Regional finals in all three divisions will be played on Saturday.