E-PC readies for playoffs with rout of Shell Lake

Hoyt did his part to make sure Shell Lake couldn't play spoiler, starting with a 48-yard TD run just a minute and a half into the game. Quarterback Dalton Binkowski then found Hoyt on a 36-yard connection with 4:01 left in the quarter for a 14-0 lead.

“He just had a heck of a ball game both running and catching the ball,” Wolves coach Jerry Hannack said.

Shell Lake answered that score with a 1-yard run by Sean Heckel with 2:21 left in the opening period. Hoyt put distance between the Wolves and Lakers again though with a 1-yard TD at 9:58 in the second quarter.

Binkowski also made plays with his legs as he ran for a 29-yard TD, which put his team up 28-7 with 9:29 left in the half. He rushed for 53 yards on eight carries.

The Wolves signal caller went 6-8 passing with 122 yards and two TDs. His second scoring strike came on a 41-yard TD pass to Hoyt with 46 seconds left before halftime.

Leading 35-7, E-PC added to the margin in the third quarter on a 35-yard TD run by Anthony Ebensperger. He had 72 yards rushing in nine attempts, and he caught one 17-yard pass.

Hoyt capped his big performance with a 13-yard rushing TD in the fourth quarter. He finished with 124 yards on eight carries with three TDs. He caught two TD passes for 77 total yards.

Hoyt also stepped up on defense with seven tackles, second on the team that night. Collin Weix led with 7.5. Ebensperger and Ben Glaus each had four tackles. Luke Baier and Austin Turner posted three apiece. Baier also picked up the team's lone sack. Joe Baier recovered a fumble.

On offense, Luke Baier also did some damage with 38 yards rushing on nine attempts. He also caught a 10-yard pass.

E-PC garnered 287 yards rushing overall.

“Our offensive line played well too for us to have that much time to throw and make some tractable up front,” Hannack said.

The Wolves were allowed 217 by the Lakers, but the Wolves permitted 37 yards passing. Shell Lake went 2-9 on third downs against the Wolves defense.

With a six-game winning streak in hand, E-PC will take on De Soto (7-1, 5-1 Ridge and Valley Conference) for Level 1 of the Division 7 playoffs at UW-Lacrosse or Logan on Friday at 7 p.m. The Wolves will go on the road despite receiving a share of the Dunn-St. Croix title.

“That's the way voting came out,” Hannack said.

De Soto has a strong offense, which puts up 32.5 points per game and defense that allowed more than 10 points once all season.

“They're big and physical, usually the typical De Soto team,” Hannack said.