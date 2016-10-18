Ellsworth girls take second at MBC meet

The Ellsworth boys also put together a quality effort, finishing in sixth place, but just 23 points out of second place in the tightly packed race.

The Ellsworth girls were one of six teams that had the possibility of making a run at the 2016 MBC championship. New Richmond’s girls had a phenomenal day, winning the meet with 31 points. Ellsworth also stepped up in a big way. The Panthers had six of the first 24 finishers to take second place with 76. Prescott and St. Croix Central tied for third place with 101 points.

Ellsworth coach Marcie Jahnke said the girls talked several times during the week on how to approach the race.

“The girls’ team really pulled things together. There was very little room for error. Our girls ran the hills in the first part of the course incredibly well. We'd been working on this a lot this season and it paid off,” Jahnke said.

Claire Straub, Rachel Mancuso and Emma Swanson all earned all-conference honors for the Panthers, finishing ninth, tenth and 12th as the first pack of Ellsworth runners. Freya Nelson, McKenna Girdeen and Julia VanWatermeulen also ran in a group, placing 22nd, 23rd and 24th. Grace Groh was the Panthers’ seventh runner, placing 42nd.

Jahnke said VanWatermeulen ran this well despite just being cleared to run two weeks earlier after ACL repair surgery.

The Ellsworth boys were led by senior Mylon Anderson. He took the lead through the early stages of the race. He was able to stay near the leaders, finishing in seventh to earn first team All-MBC honors.

Five of the Panther boys who ran in the meet were freshmen or sophomores, leading Jahnke to see a bright future for the group.

“Our boys’ team is young, and they competed well in a tough race,” Jahnke said. “This boys’ team has a lot of promise. They run in a tight pack and moving that pack forward in the race will be our secret to improving.”

The Panthers will be competing at the Division 2 sectional meet at Rice Lake this Friday and they have set high goals for the meet.

“The girls are looking forward to sectionals in Rice Lake with a goal to move onto state. We know we have fierce competition from the several teams in our conference in addition to Hayward, Rice Lake, and Northwestern,” Jahnke said. She said Anderson also has high hopes for performing well in the boys’ sectional race.