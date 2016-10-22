WIAA cross country: Todd and Peña qualify for state

The junior was the second individual to cross the finish line with a time of 20 minutes, seven and a half seconds in the WIAA Division 3 girls cross country sectional at Rolling Greens Golf Course in Durand on Saturday. Glenwood City scored 57 points as a team and Elk Mound had 79 to take the top two spots in the sectional and qualify for state. Elmwood/Plum City took eighth with 183 points and Spring Valley finished in tenth with 218 points.

Todd was in a pack of four runners that were leading the field for much of the race until Colfax sophomore Erica Kallstrom pulled away and finished with a 20:00.8.

"We just all started falling back. I kind of got at the way back of them, but then I figured, OK it’s sectionals, push yourself," Todd said. "I definitely felt like I kind of got a second wind in the final stretch."

Todd was almost joined at state by senior Josie Tiffany, who finished tenth with a 21:17.1. Tiffany was two places away from qualifying for the state race.

Tiffany said she knew it would be a challenge to make it to state, but she was happy with her own effort to give herself a chance to qualify. She also said that her goal was to run the course better this time than she did earlier in the season at the Durand Invitational.

"We ran here once this year and I think I ran a (22-minute race). According to the clock, it was not a 22, so, improvement. That’s all I wanted today," Tiffany said.

Added coach Kristel Flesberg: “She’s been to state in track and she’s always been on the edge in cross country. She ran her best race. Her paces were right on where they needed to be. She likes to gain as she goes and she was right on.”

The top runner for the Spring Valley girls was freshman Katherine Dieckman with a 23:30 in 30th place.

Coach Greg Dieckman said that all of his top three girls runners were at or better than their personal best races and he was proud of their performances at the course.

"It’s a nice course," Dieckman said. "The kids run hard and push themselves because of the terrain. They go out faster than they normally do."

Durand earned a trip to state as a team with a score of 34. The Panthers had four runners finish in the top 10.

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran junior Dan Lau finished the race in 17:10 to pace the field.

Senior Chad Osteen was the top finisher for Elmwood/Plum City running the race in 19:28.

Spring Valley junior Julian Davis led local runners with an 18:59. The Cardinals finished in seventh place scoring a 238.

"This was probably the best combined between those five guys this year," Dieckman said.

"Overall, it was a good season. This group of kids is probably the hardest working group of kids that I’ve had."

DIVISION 2

Rice Lake sectional

Prescott senior Phillip Peña was the fourth individual to cross the finish line in the WIAA Division 2 boys cross country Rice Lake sectional on Friday night. Peña completed the race in 16 minutes and 50 seconds.

Winning the boys races was Ashland junior Maury Miller, who finished the race in 16:29.

Maple Northwestern took first in the team rankings at the sectional scoring 89 points. Osceola took second place to qualify for state scoring 107 points. In third place and just missing state qualification was Prescott with 135 points.

Ellsworth finished in eight place with 205 points led by senior Mylon Anderson. Anderson finished in tenth place with a 17:41. He was two places away from qualifying for state.

In the girls race, Somerset junior Anya Swanson finished first running a 19:08.

Maple Northwestern qualified for state scoring 84 points. St. Croix Central scored 86 points, good enough for second place.

Ellsworth was led by junior Rachel Mancuso, who finished 12th and ran a 21:04.

The best local girls runner was Prescott senior Sam Ritter, who finished ninth and ran a 20:28. Ritter missed qualifying for state by two places.