On Friday, the Ellsworth girls’ cross country team competed in the WIAA Division 2 Rice Lake sectional. The team earned sixth place with 146 points. The Prescott girls finished in seventh with 150 points.

Ellsworth took second at the conference meet falling only to New Richmond, led by Claire Straub in ninth place. Rachel Mancuso led all of the Panthers runners in 12th place, completing the race in 21 minutes and four seconds.

Throughout the season, there has been no definite order in the ranks.

Each race the Panthers have run can and often does result in a different order.

"We don't really have a stud, you could say, but we're all close together and that helps us," said sophomore Straub, who was the top girls’ runner for Ellsworth at the conference meet.

The training is subtly different when the team doesn't have a great runner leading the pack.

“Our goal from very early on was to tighten up the gap between our first and last scoring runners,” said coach Marcia Jahnke. “If we couldn't have a runner in the front pack, we wanted to bring in the whole team right behind the lead pack.”

As the season has progressed, the team is steadily improving and getting closer to that goal. The idea of competing against teammates also has its perks.

"It's fun competing against your other teammates and not just the other runners,” said sophomore Emma Swanson. “ You always want to be the top runner for Ellsworth, but there's two girls that are right with you, so we have to book it."

It may sound easy: just push each other, encourage each other, and hopefully the pack will improve, right? The Ellsworth team makes it a little bit like a cat and mouse game, though.

"Rachel usually starts off stronger than Claire and I, but we can always see her," Swanson said, who finished Friday’s race in 24th place with a 21:31.

There's your team strategy.

"I feel like if I start out in front, then they want to go faster because they know they can run with me," Mancuso said.

If Swanson and Straub, who finished in 36th place with a 22:06, recognize that they can run with Mancuso, then when Mancuso is up running with the lead runners from other schools, all three of them know that they can compete near the front of the race.

That strategy has been working well for the team, and it’s had a positive impact on the entire girls’ lineup.

“At sectionals, our team ran better as a pack than any of the teams in front of us,” Jahnke said. “In both the conference race and sectional race, we had 1:02 between first and last (of the Ellsworth runners).”

Finishing in third and fourth on Friday for Ellsworth were junior Freya Nelson with a 21:59 and Julia VanWatermeulen with a 22:02.

It has taken some time and effort to get to a point where they could all mentally take this on together.

"(With experience) you realize you need to be running with purpose. You know you're physically capable, but you have to get through (pain and doubt)," Swanson said.

Each runner gains the confidence differently and at different rates. Last year at sectionals, anxiety and nerves led to panic among some of the runners. This year, Jahnke said that she knew the runners needed help making sure that wouldn’t happen again.

“We reinforce constantly that self-confidence and mental preparedness are attributes that are essential in a top-competing runner,” she said. “We put a lot of emphasis on not panicking when a race doesn't progress as the runner visualized it.”

Straub explained that she felt like she had benefited from the effort to shore up the girls’ self-confidence.

"It didn't hit me until a little bit through this season," Straub said.

Straub added that she thought self-doubt would sink in if a runner would pass her. Overcoming negative thoughts is what each runner highlighted as the most important part of running their best race.

“Your mind is the only thing stopping you from running a good race," Swanson said.

Mancuso agreed and has found a strategy that works for her.

"I just keep telling myself to either go faster or just persevere, persevere, persevere," she said.

Getting through these mental challenges is reason alone for the Panthers to enjoy working hard together in practice each day.

"We go through a lot together, as a team. … by the end we're like a family," Mancuso said.

Straub agreed: "You go through all of this stuff together and it really is like a family."

Prescott

The top runner for the Cardinals on Friday was senior Sam Ritter. Ritter finished in ninth place and ran a 20:28. Her time was almost a full minute faster than the time she ran at the conference meet in the previous week.

Junior Hayley Hillman was in 17th place and completed the race in 21:18.