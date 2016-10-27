The discussion went so far as debating how big a player would need to be to play varsity running back.

If those future Cardinals were paying attention during the 27-6 victory for Spring Valley against Glenwood City in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 6 playoffs, they would have a different understanding of what it takes to contribute at the varsity level.

The current leading rusher for the Cardinals, senior Sam Verges, seemed like a perfect guy to have weigh in on the conversation.

“It’s not just running the football. There’s a lot more mental part of the game than they think,” said Verges, who ran for 222 yards on Friday. “You have to get your mindset right on the reads. You also have to work hard in the weight room.

“It definitely takes hard work. You aren’t just handed (a spot).”

Verges is a special case, too. He started his sophomore and junior seasons as an offensive lineman, earning honorable mention honors as a junior. This year he also began as an offensive lineman.

The coaches had to keep him in the offensive line while they worked on developing depth, said coach Ryan Kapping.

Verges understood the rationale behind the decision.

“I think they wanted my leadership on the line,” Verges said. “I knew what I was doing (because I played there), so they wanted to keep that leadership up front.”

All along, though, he knew he wanted to be carrying the football. But the coaches felt like the need for depth in the offensive lineman was more important, though the thought of Verges in the backfield was always lingering on his mind.

“He actually practiced fullback through our first two weeks of practice,” Kapping said. “For our first game he was probably our best option at fullback, but we needed him in the line. He understood where we were coming from. He took it the right way and worked hard.”

That leads to another lesson from Verges for those future Cardinals.

“Guys who play for the team will play. Guys can’t just play for themselves,” Verges said. “We had guys move positions last week and we had guys say, ‘It’s not about myself, it’s about the team.’ That’s the mindset that you have to have.”

Verges isn’t the only one making adjustments for the benefit of the team.

Tyson Kado, who caught a touchdown pass on Friday, explained that flexibility was necessary for the team to succeed.

“Our starting offensive guard was out this week and we had a bunch of guys step in,” Kado said. “I moved from running back to tight end and our tight end moved to tackle. We just all had to step up and make sure we get stuff done.”

This Friday night, the Cardinals (9-1) are traveling to play top-ranked Grantsburg (10-0) in a WIAA Division 6 Level 2 regional semifinal. The Pirates defeated Cochrane-Fountain City, 57-6, in their Level 1 game.

To earn a victory against Grantsburg, the Cardinals will need to hope their offense can be explosive to keep up with the Pirates’ offense. Kapping and the coaching staff moved Verges to the back field to have a better chance of having a more dynamic and “multidimensional” offense.

“We got to a point in the middle of the year we felt like we were missing some explosiveness,” Kapping said. “I felt like we needed a spark.”

Senior Seth Schlegel said Verges has attracted attention from defenses leading to more success for other ball carriers.

“He’s a (good) runner and it opens up our offense a lot more because he attracts so much (attention) to him,” Schlegel said. “It opens up so much for me, Sean (Borgerding), and Brock (Bune).”

Schlegel said he couldn’t quite imagine making the switch from the backfield to the offensive line.

“The line is pretty much a different kind of breed. They’re tough sons of guns up there,” he said.

Because he knows how tough they are, Verges has made sure he quickly shows gratitude when he can.

“I definitely give them the credit up front because I know what they go through,” Verges said. “They get no credit at all even though they are opening up the holes up front.

“The only reason I get the stats that I’m getting is because of them. They definitely deserve all of the credit.”