WIAA boys cross country: Peña to represent Prescott

The family stopped at Steve Peterson’s yard sale. Peterson is the coach of the cross country team and one of Prescott High School’s guidance counselors. Peña and Peterson talked about getting involved at the high school, and that’s where he was introduced to the idea of running cross country.

Peña took a little while to jump on board, but now the senior will be running in the Division 2 boys state cross country race at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids at 12:35 p.m. on Saturday for the third year in a row.

It would make for a great story if Peterson had looked at Peña and dubbed him a state-caliber runner, but that’s not how it worked. Peña had natural talent, yes, but it took him time to realize it.

“His first two 5k races were about a 26-minute (races),” Peterson said. “I didn't look at him and think, ‘Here is a future star;’ he worked at it and discovered that natural talent. He did not break 19 (minutes) until the last meet of his freshman year, but then never looked back.”

This will be Peña’s third trip to state, but it may not have happened if Prescott had a soccer team. Peña enjoyed playing soccer back in southern California, where his family moved from after his dad took a job in Minneapolis.

No soccer in Prescott happens to have been a blessing of sorts for Peña because he has enjoyed a lot of his experiences that have come through cross country.

“It was a big help in making friends,” Peña said. “It’s like a huge family, honestly. Being able to get to know people made the move a lot easier for me. It would’ve been slower to make friends.”

Peterson said that’s a testament to the kids.

“I try to advocate for all kids to get involved early on in high school, be it cross country, basketball, the fishing club or forensics,” Peterson said. “We talk to new students about activities and sports being a great way to really get to meet other kids.”

The kids provide an environment where they want to be around each other, which makes it a great place for kids to make friends and develop outside of the classroom.

“Because our cross country athletes are so welcoming and inviting, it often is a comfortable fit,” Peterson said. “There is not a ‘varsity vs. jv’ feeling, or a seniors-are-better-than-freshman vibe. They watch out for each other, encourage each other and buy into the closeness.”

Peña, who fits the generalization of an easy-going southern Californian, has fit in nicely and flourished. Coming from Redlands, California, a 16-minute drive from San Bernardino and an hour drive to Los Angeles, Peña wasn’t shocked at all by the differences in his surroundings. Redlands has about 60,000 more people than Prescott.

“It was just a new scenery type of thing. I had never heard of Prescott, WI,” Peña said. “So it was pretty cool to move here. Seeing how small Prescott is was really cool.”

His favorite part about Prescott is the Twisted Oak Coffee House.

“In the winter, I’ll be working as much as I can. I love making coffee,” Peña said. “It’s a great place to get to know people in Prescott.

“I love the people that I get to work with and the customers. The environment that we have in there is a really cool spot to hang out.”

Prescott has welcomed Peña and in doing so does a good job of representing Wisconsin.