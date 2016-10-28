WIAA girls cross country: Kassye Todd, steady as ever

On Saturday, when she approaches the starting line around 1:45 p.m. for the WIAA Division 3 girls cross country race at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids there will be a solid fan base there to support her — the high school has organized a fan bus — and her family travels well.

There will be people dressed up for Halloween — a tradition at the meet.

She might notice it all: briefly.

But as the race gets closer for Todd, who took sixth at last year’s meet, the more she will tune it all out.

“I don’t even want to hear it. Sometimes it stresses me out even more,” Todd said. “I see where they’re coming from, they think they’re helping me in a way.”

Don’t misunderstand her, she appreciates the support, but when it’s time to race, she gets locked in.

The focus is interesting.

If you ask her teachers to describe her they try to think of a way to characterize the junior, but, even after having her for three years, the best word to describe Todd is quiet, according to science teacher Kris Flesberg.

“She’s so quiet, she’s quiet as a mouse,” said Flesberg, who is the cross country coach for Elmwood/Plum City.

Sue Thompson, head coach of the Elmwood/Plum City track team thought about Todd for a while and then also said she was quiet. Thompson insisted that she was a competitor though.

Watching her race may do a better job of encapsulating her than any person around her can.

She likes to keep to herself. Flesberg asked Todd how she felt when other runners approach her from behind.

“I definitely get mad and I kick it in. ... I feel like you have to come off like you’re strong so that they don’t think they can catch you,” Todd said.

Todd would much rather be chasing down runners, though she did get out to the front of the whole group at sectionals.

“I like to gain on people. It’s a lot more fun,” Todd said. “If you’re leading the way all the time and the person does catch you, you feel like you wasted a lot of energy.”

At sectionals, Todd was in fourth place for the latter part of the third mile before moving her way into second place where she finished with a time of 20 minutes and 8 seconds.

“When I was in the back I was kind of starting to give up in my head,” Todd said. “Then I noticed that you can see people shifting in their styles of running. So I decided it was time to kick it into gear.”

Gaining throughout the race is a trait that Todd said is similar to the style that senior Josie Tiffany used in races. Todd even joked that the team nicknamed Tiffany “the creeper” because of her racing strategy.

“I hate starting out fast. I don’t want to be dead in my last mile,” Tiffany said. “I like to pass people as I go and feel really good about myself.”

It’s worth noting that Todd is a person that would much rather talk about the running style of Tiffany and about her respect for the other runners at the state meet.

The quiet Todd succeeds in a sport focused primarily on individual successes.

“She’s so quiet and she’s on her own all day long and she kind of keeps to herself and kind of does her thing,” said Flesberg. “Then she’s in this sport and then this competitive streak comes out and she turns it on for the race and then she’s right back to Kassye.”

Saturday at the top of the podium in Wisconsin Rapids could be a scene that personifies irony if Todd wins and the quietest person at the meet is the center of attention.

While the fans roam onto the course, Todd will have a loud crowd there to cheer her on, in ways that are unique to cross country fans. Even if the fan bus is filled to capacity and her entire extended family makes the trip, Todd will be steady — just like she was last year when she didn’t even notice the Halloween costumes.

“I remember seeing all of the people coming in wearing the same color shirts to support me. My mom always tries to get my attention during the race,” Todd said. “She’ll be the loudest that she can go. And she’ll ask me after the race, ‘did you hear me?’ she’s hoping that I heard her, but (when running) you’re so stressed out during the race that you can’t even hear anything and then she gets super disappointed.”