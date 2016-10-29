The Cardinals didn't have enough to overcome a 13-0 halftime deficit and they were defeated by Grantsburg, 27-13, in a Level 2 WIAA Division 6 playoff game.

"We're not where we are without Sean," Kapping said. "We're not where we are without Sean. He's an outstanding football player. He kept us in the ball game tonight."

Borgerding had a pair of runs that picked up first downs on the drive before he scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 1 minute and 55 seconds remaining to make the score 20-13.

He had a rollout where he had a run or pass option towards the pylon and was forced out inside the 1-yard line. Earlier in the drive, Borgerding kept the drive alive with an 11-yard carry where he carried five or six Pirates for portions of the carry.

"He's a leader," said senior Seth Schlegel. "He's a good football player, too."

"If we're going to go down, let's go down swinging and have our best effort. Sean played some really good football, especially at the end of the year here," Kapping said. "Tough, big, physical kid."

The Spring Valley touchdown drive followed a Grantsburg touchdown off of a half-back pass play on 4-and-5 from the Cardinals 34-yard line. Junior running back John Chanel took a pitch on what appeared to be a sweep play before winding up and throwing a strike to a Pirates receiver on the goal line with 4:28 remaining in the game.

"We were trying so hard to bottle up the middle, but you have to give credit to them," Schlegel said. "They're a good football team. They kept plays alive."

Schlegel had a 22-yard catch to give Spring Valley the ball within striking distance at the end of the first half, but the Cardinals ran out of time and couldn't score on the drive.

The offense needed a jolt again in the third quarter and it was Borgerding connecting with Schlegel that got the team going as Schlegel caught a 28-yard touchdown pass to make the score 13-6 with 2:27 left in the quarter.

For moments in the game, it looked like the undersized Cardinals were going to be able to wear down Grantsburg. With more time in the game the Spring Valley seniors may have made that happen.

"This senior class is the first class that I've had for four years as head coach," Kapping said. "They've really meant a lot to this program. They've been one of the few groups, when you look back at the history of the program to say that they've qualified for the playoffs four years in a row."