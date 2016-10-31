WIHA state show: Feukers take fifth at event in Madison

The show took place on Saturday and Sunday and each girl competed in 10 events. As a team, the Feukers earned fifth place.

Both girls looked forward to the competition as something different and new. In the past, the girls have participated in 4-H shows since they were in third grade and enjoy riding horses recreationally, but the opportunity to compete was something that they embraced.

“We’ve worked a lot of years to learn how to do what we’re doing now for the show,” Hannah said. “It’s nice to know that we’ve accomplished this to go to the state show.”

Katie echoed that sentiment: “I’m excited for the competition. We don’t usually do that many shows. It’s just like 4-H and having fun. It’s a fun test of the skills.”

Hannah and Katie also both play three sports to go along with training to ride horses.

Hannah, a junior who plays volleyball, basketball and softball sees several differences between training with the horses and playing sports.

“Equestrian team is very different from the other sports I play because it is more of an individual sport,” she said. “Your success depends on how well you prepared yourself and your horse and how well you work together.”

Katie, in contrast, views working with her horse as similar to playing within a team.

“One thing that makes showing horses similar to other sports is that you have to put in the work outside of shows to really excel,” Katie said. “It takes just as much practice as any other sport. You and your horse become a team. Just like a basketball team, if you don't cooperate you won't succeed.”

Perhaps similarly to playing within a team, the girls have to overcome their horses’ attitude and temperament on each given day to ensure success. Some days that’s more challenging than others.

“It’s like with people, you can’t get mad (at the horse),” Hannah said. “They know what you’re feeling. If you’re happy they can tell.”

Being positive and encouraging is the key to making sure the horses are cooperative. If one of the girls is having a bad day, it’s not likely that the horse is going to be following instructions.

“They become unresponsive (if you’re having a bad day),” Katie said. “It’s like (the horse thinks): ‘If you’re going to be in a bad mood, then I’m not going to listen to you’ and ‘I’m not going to do what you’re asking me.’”

It’s a little bit like having a dog, except more maintenance, more power and a larger personality.

“My horse is really sassy. I fall off of him a lot because he bucks me off,” said Katie laughing, but she added: “We work together really well. I grew up riding him, so we have a really good friendship, even though we get mad at each other, we’re still really good friends.”

These girls spend a lot of time with these horses, which makes the bond greater than friendship.

“People think horses are given a task and told to perform, but what makes it worthwhile for me is the bond I have with my horse,” Katie said.

Added Hannah: “It has been fun for me because since I first started showing I have used the same horse. Each year we have improved together and it is rewarding to know that all the time I have spent working with him over the years has paid off.”