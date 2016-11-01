“I know I’ll miss it,” Hannack said. “There’s a lot of bets on the street saying I won’t actually (retire), but 40 years is a long time. You can take it to the bank.”

Hannack began as an assistant coach at Spring Valley High School in 1977 and went on to be an assistant at North Bend High School in Oregon from 1980 to 1990. When he moved back to Wisconsin he began coaching at Elmwood High School as an assistant, becoming the head coach in 1998.

“Kids are kids”

Equipment has changed. Tackling techniques have changed. Styles of offense have evolved — at most schools.

But Hannack said there has been one constant throughout his career: the kids.

“Kids are kids. Kids want some structure in their life,” Hannack said. “They want some discipline. They want someone to show them right from wrong and someone who gives them some discipline and someone that holds them accountable.”

After 40 years of coaching, Hannack isn’t pounding his fist on the table muttering “kids these days” or “get off my lawn;” he still enjoys working with them.

The discipline and structure that Hannack instilled in his teams translated into a record of 107-82 and teams that were difficult to beat.

“Coaching against him, his teams are always very prepared and very physical,” Spring Valley head coach Ryan Kapping said. “They really focus on fundamentals that I think we sometimes overlook as coaches. They always mix it up as well as anybody.”

“I didn’t really appreciate it at the time”

If a coach is around long enough, there are going to be people that are put off by something that you’ve done. There’s no way around it.

Hannack, inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association in 2014, is no exception.

“The big thing with Jerry is that he’s loud at times and I think that sometimes gives people the wrong impression,” Kapping said. “I think if you sat down with him you realize that he is all about creating an environment of opportunities and about developing relationships.

“Sometimes, because he’s animated on the sidelines, it can sway people’s impressions. I think he’s a top-notch coach and really cares about the kids.”

The fiery side of Hannack as a coach is not a new phenomenon. When he was in North Bend, he remembers a parent of a player going to the principal to complain about Hannack yelling on the sidelines.

“The principal turned it around and asked, ‘Are you listening to him? Are you listening to what he’s saying?’” recalled Hannack.

After listening to Hannack’s messages rather than the volume, Hannack said the parent became one of his greatest supporters.

“(The parent) came up to me and he had the guts to come up and he says, ‘Hey, I was dead wrong. I don’t know if (the principal) told you or not, but I went in and talked to him and I was dead wrong. I want to apologize to you man-to-man,’” Hannack said.

Hannack gets to have a similar experience with a former player who will thank him for lessons taught as an athlete.

“(Every now and then), you get a phone call in the middle of the night, you get an email, or you get a letter from a kid, saying: I didn’t really appreciate it at the time, but now I get it. I know why you do the things that you do,” Hannack said. “That’s the cool part.”

“He’s an innovator”

Following graduation from UW-Stout in 1980, Hannack took a junior high teaching job in North Bend, Oregon. He called it an opportunity.

Dick Lampe, a man that Hannack called a mentor and a friend, taught eighth grade math in the North Bend School District. He remembered when Hannack arrived teaching Computer Aided Drafting, something Lampe had never heard of.

“Generally, Jerry, as a teacher and a coach, he was innovative,” Lampe said. “He was always coming up with something off the wall. He could come up with some great ideas.”

Hannack said he was grateful that everywhere he had taught and coached, the administration has been on the cutting edge: especially in the Technical Education field in which he has spent his career.

Adaptability, as Hannack calls it, has continued to play a major role in his coaching career. As a board member of the WFCA, Hannack has played a major role in the evolution of the game as the focus on concussions has grown.

“Our job is to get the head out of the game in football,” said Hannack, who represented Wisconsin at an NFL sponsored clinic on concussions in July 2012. “Back in the day, we used it as a weapon. We were taught to spear.

“(Now), we always have facemask up. Use your shoulder. We watch the Pete Carroll video on how to tackle.”

For good reason, Hannack is proud of the direction football in Wisconsin is headed.

“Football has never ever been safer than it is now,” Hannack said.

Asked what his thoughts were regarding Hannack’s position in the state of Wisconsin, Lampe was not surprised.

“Not a bit (surprised). He’s an innovator,” Lampe said. “He likes to stay ahead of the game. I’m glad to hear it.”

“The one-on-one”

Elmwood and Plum City high schools combined forces five years ago in football. Hannack cited the stability of the program as a reason he felt comfortable stepping away.

“The co-op is in a great situation now,” Hannack said. “I kind of wanted to make sure we had that up and going well, I feel like someone else can take it over now.

“Your parents always tell you to leave the place better than you found it, and I think we’ve done that, you know hopefully, other people think the same.”

If he really is going to put the game behind him, and he insists he is, there’s one thing that he says he will miss more than anything: “the one-on-ones.”

“The look in the eye. The pat on the back. The hug after the loss or a win, or whatever,” Hannack said. “That one-on-one time with each kid. Or for them to say, ‘thank you.’ Not many people get that in their jobs.

“I always say that there’s two things that teaching and coaching does, there’s the pay: that pays for the clothes on your back, the food in your belly and the roof over your head, and then there’s the pay. The pay is a lot more than the pay.”