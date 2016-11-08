Prep girls basketball: New era to begin in Ellsworth

Last year, the Ellsworth girls’ basketball team finished the season with one win. The team plans to carry that momentum into this season and build on it. When the team had its first practice at 3 p.m. on Monday, Ellsworth’s new coach Jason Janke was hoping to usher in new tradition led by new results: wins.

Junior Taylor Feuerhelm is calling this season almost a completely fresh start fueled by optimism.

It would probably be easiest to put a one-win season behind you and move on as quickly as possible, but the Panthers intend to use it in a variety of ways.

“We’re definitely learning from it. We’re going forward with an attitude that that will not happen again,” senior Morgan Steele said.

Steele wants Ellsworth to carry momentum over from its one win in the playoffs.

“I feel like a lot of different people stepped up that we hadn’t seen,” Steele said.

Added Feuerhelm about the reaction to earning the first victory: “It seemed like a whole new team after we won that game.”

This season, Feuerhelm hopes the Panthers will continue to grow and continue to build.

“I’m super excited. Especially with kind of starting over,” Feuerhelm said. “No one really wanted to come to our games because we weren’t going to win anyways.”

Steele also plans on the program taking a step forward.

“We think we can win every game,” she said. “It’s crazy to think that we (could) go undefeated, but we plan to improve from day-to-day and hoping to get more wins.”

The Panthers lost senior Allyson Stoetzel to an ACL injury this summer. She figured to be a key contributor, and even though a return is out of the question, she has had an impact on this team leading captain’s practices to prepare for the upcoming season.

Ellsworth’s one-win season was preceded by another one-win season and before that the Panthers had a two-win season and a three-win season. That’s a total of seven wins in the last four years.

Steele realizes that, but she sees a different level effort that she said will make a big difference.

“We have a great group of girls that worked hard in the offseason to better improve their game,” Steele said. “Our overall intensity of how we play the game (is going to be improved).”

Improving the level of intensity will fit nicely into the recipe that Janke wants to use to be successful.

“We hope to stay competitive with gritty defense and playing smart on offense,” Janke said.

Steele and Feuerhelm each said that their love of the game remained throughout the entire season last year.

“It was definitely hard,” Feuerhelm said. “It was kind of sad because we would be so happy in practice and we loved playing games and then after playing games we would change to, ‘this isn’t fun playing.’”

The youthful Ellsworth team has a good foundation with the love of basketball, but it will need to build on that with intensity and grittiness, both of which, Janke feels the team will have.

“Our girls will have to be mentally and physically tough in order for us to be competitive; we believe they will be,” Janke said.

Prescott

The Cardinals finished their season in a first-round loss in the playoffs to Ellsworth. Prescott finished the season with a 6-17 record.

The Cardinals return three starters, including second-team Middle Border Conference selection Heather Furlong. Furlong led the team with 10.1 points per game.

Also returning from last year’s starting lineup will be sophomore guard Allie Murphy and junior forward Katie Miller. Murphy scored 6.2 points per game and Miller added 5.0 ppg.

Ron Murphy is in his fifth year as a coach and his second year at Prescott. He has led the Cardinals to a 15-32 record.

Best of the rest

The Middle Border Conference will be difficult for the Panthers to navigate and Somerset is just one reason for that. Tori Martell returns after winning the Conference Player of the Year last year. Senior Haley Bassett earned first-team all conference last year and Kaitlyn Struemke earned second-team honors.

The Spartans lost in sectionals last year finishing the season with a 23-1 record.