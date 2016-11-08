Both athletes will play for teams that have Huskies as a mascot. When Hamilton committed to NIU, he sent Miller, who had already committed to SCSU, a message saying that he was going to be a Husky.

For a split second she thought maybe he, too, was going to St. Cloud, a Division II school. The two have been friends since they were in Kindergarten. It would be great to have a familiar face on campus, even if there is a little friendly animosity between the two that dates back to their Kindergarten days.

Miller still holds a grudge from Kindergarten when Hamilton, the “teacher’s pet,” stole the spot that she picked out for her afternoon nap.

“It was my birthday,” Miller recalled. “I was supposed to be the first one to go up (in the treehouse) to take my nap. ... Owen convinced (Mrs. Kittleson) to let him go up there.”

“She’s just holding a grudge because I wanted to take a nap in the cool kid’s place,” Hamilton said.

“I’m still salty about that,” Miller said. “On my birthday!”

Fast forward 12 years and, yes, the two of them will be signing the letters of intent to be Huskies, but, no, not on the same campus.

Beginning of the recruiting process

For Hamilton, who is anywhere from 6-foot-11 to 7-foot-1 depending upon who you ask, the process started after his freshman year. Miller’s began her sophomore year.

Other than playing for the Badgers at UW-Madison, neither of them really knew where they wanted to go or what they were looking for in a school. It was a challenge to narrow down.

“The biggest part for me was to make sure that they had an academic program that was the right fit for me,” Miller said. “That was going to help me build a career after sports. My second (priority) was definitely distance from home.”

Life without sports is a difficult thought for any athlete. Miller and Hamilton are no different.

“Education was a big part of it because my dad told me the same thing. You’re the student first,” Hamilton said. “You have to get your education because at some point, your career is over. Which kind of hit me hard.”

“I’m not prepared for that day, yet (either),” Miller said.

Initial contact

Each program initiates contact with athletes at different times and in different ways. Miller’s recruitment was more conventional texting and calling with coaches.

“That first awkward phone call or meeting (is difficult),” Miller said. “Just the initial contact. You don’t know anything about them, they don’t know anything about us.”

Following the initial contact the regular contact turns into more of a “How was your day?” conversation.

Hamilton’s story offers more of a glimpse into the wild and relentless world of recruiting.

One-third of the schools that contacted Hamilton, he estimated, started the process through Twitter with a direct message. One coach sent him a message on Twitter at 2:40 a.m. Hamilton replied and never heard from the coach again.

Other schools’ coaches sent him SnapChats.

“It’s the weirdest thing ever. I got out of open gym and I looked down at my phone and I had 20 SnapChats from one coach,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton, who has sent close to 200,000 snaps, was not sure how to reply to that.

“I was like, I can’t send him a selfie,” Hamilton said. “I just sent him a black screen, then it just turned into a point where we were just typing messages.”

Miller, who is almost as committed to SnapChat as she is to St. Cloud State, helped the Huskies start their SnapChat account on one of her visits, but her experiences don’t compare Hamilton’s.

“I’m glad my experience wasn’t that intense,” Miller said.

Two Huskies

Miller and Hamilton are each devoted to their own crafts. Both of them work hard to hone their crafts.

The best way to illustrate the devotion is to explain that Miller laughed when she was asked what her favorite hobby was away from volleyball.

“I was doing a media release for St. Cloud,” Miller said. “One of the questions was ‘what are your hobbies outside of athletics?’ It kind of hit me because I sat there for a really long time without writing anything down.

“I literally thought about it. I only play volleyball, all year round, that’s all I do. I also thought about it this way: I didn’t get to this point by having other hobbies.”

Hamilton agreed the amount of work that the two have put in to get to this point hasn’t left much time for hobbies. When either of them gets done with a workout, they have to find time to relax. It’s no wonder they reach for the phone and fire up SnapChat.

“I could have committed to every friend I have on SnapChat before I committed to a school,” Hamilton said. “It was the hardest thing ever.”