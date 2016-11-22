Prep boys basketball: Ellsworth expects to play with swagger

He was soaking it in. Enjoying the hot streak.

He hit another one only to hear a quick jab from the masses.

“I was like, “Bro, calm down, we’re doubling your score,’” junior Alex Motley said to point out that his team was still winning the drill and to make sure Flom didn’t get too comfortable.

If the practice that was open to the public and attended by about 20 community members was any indication of how a normal practice operates, there’s never a dull moment for the Ellsworth boys basketball team.

The Panthers appreciate it and Flom wasn’t at all surprised to hear it, especially from Motley.

“I love it,” Flom said. “There’s nothing wrong with it.”

Sophomore Logan Benson said that it makes for a unique challenge competing with Motley and Flom because they’ve got a different competitive streak to them that adds an extra dimension.

“I like going against these two in practice because they push me to be better,” Benson said. “If I’m slacking, they’ll pick me up. They’ll tell me that I’m not going as hard as I can.”

Which makes sense, because if you want to get better, you have to demand better.

“We aren’t afraid to get on each other. I’ll yell at (Drake) in practice. But we always compliment each other at the end of the day and say good practice,” Motley said.

Benson pointed out that there is something even better than competing against Motley and Flom.

“I love beating them,” Benson said.

Together, with an extra level of intensity and competition in practices, the Panthers hope to forge a new identity for the program. Benson said he thought the team could finish near the top of the Middle Border Conference.

The expectation seems like a stretch considering the gym gets filled when the floor is covered by wrestling mats more than when there’s a basketball game going on.

“Expectations are high here now. … I think they’ve learned that mentality from our seniors,” head coach Tim Dahl said. “As far as organizing open gyms and getting other kids in the gym, the seniors have done really well getting the kids in the gym. That hasn’t happened in Ellsworth for years.”

Is it healthy for the program to have unprecedented expectations, though?

“I don’t know if I want to (reign it in). I’m going to let them play it out,” Dahl said. “If I need to draw them in a little bit, we’ll draw them back. But I want them to have a little swagger.”

And, really, who could blame him when you see what “a little swagger” can do for the wrestling program.

“If you talk to our wrestlers, they’ve got a little swagger. They’ve been there and done that. We’ve got to get there and do that,” Dahl said about competing with the best in the state.

All it takes to remind the basketball players of what their ultimate goals are is turning around and pointing to the ceiling.

“Just about every practice we look up there and say, ‘we’ve got to get a banner up there,’” Dahl said. “We need something up there. That’s our goal. I think we can get there. Might not be this year. I think we can take a big step this year and that will build enthusiasm in the program.”

More importantly, though, Dahl borrowed a line from an assistant coach, which is now posted for the team to read each day.

“To beat the best we have to practice to beat the best,” Dahl said. “Win the day, that’s what we have to do.”

Winning each day is important because there are no off days for Ellsworth. Each day is a competition. Not only do the Panthers have Motley and Flom holding players accountable, there are nine seniors on the varsity roster.

Dahl emphasized that seniors will contribute to the success of the team.

However, it’s worth pointing out that it is not common for a team to consistently play nine players in a rotation. Bo Ryan used to emphasize that championship teams don’t go much deeper than eight players at a time.

It also bears mentioning that the top three returning scorers are Flom (17.1), Benson (7.1), and Motley (3.5).

The success of the team hinges on how these Panthers push each other and how they choose to contribute as the season goes on. The nine seniors on the roster will be chomping at the bit for increased roles as the season goes on.

“When it comes to basketball, you have to find your role,” Flom said. “Each player knows what their role is and they build on that role and it becomes a talent. That’s very important because then we know what we’re supposed to do.”

Dahl added: “I have some seniors that have put time in and have been in the program for 10 years.They come in and bust their tails for us. I really appreciate the effort that they give me. One through nine, they’re good workers. Really good workers. ... They’re going to come in and compete and help us win some games.”