Prep girls basketball: Ellsworth drops first game

Ellsworth fell behind 10-3 to open the game. Then Ellsworth couldn't stop a 12-0 run that gave Osceola a 20-point lead. When the Panthers did stop the run to make the score 26-8, the Chieftains responded with a 3-pointer five seconds later to stretch the lead to 21 points.

Before the half ended, the Panthers looked a little shell shocked as they went to the locker room trailing 34-11.

At halftime Janke said he made it clear that the score was not indicative of the effort that the team had put in.

"We told the girls that had we made some of our shots that were very makeable and some of our free throws, it would have only been a five- or ten-point deficit," Janke said.

Ellsworth made 3 of 11 free throws in the first half and missed several short-range shots as well as contested lay ups. Janke wasn't just saying what the Panthers needed to hear for their well-being, evidence supported what he said.

Second half was different. Shots started to fall, not enough to mount a comeback and get back in the game, but shots were falling.

Sophomore point guard Emma Swanson, who led Ellsworth with seven points, had no problem finding positives to build on.

"Our effort was extremely good. We played hard for each other," Swanson said. "We got good shots off, we just have to make them."

Part of the struggle shooting was a lack of confidence around the basket. At times, shooters were hesitant to take open shots or make passes, which led to turnovers in the first half.

To help Ellsworth pick up their confidence in the second half and play without slowing down to think, Janke and the coaching staff decided to use full-court pressure.

"We weren't playing with a ton of confidence (in the first half). We went a little smaller and we wanted to make it difficult for (Osceola)," Janke said. "I think we did that and the girls got a little fire."

Janke said that was effective because it forced the Panthers to play more and think less.

"When you extend the floor, the girls don't get to think too much," Janke said.

That's exactly what the Panthers did in the front court.

"Coach told us to go out with fire and make havoc. I think we were able to do that and that helped us in the second half," Swanson said. "I think the second half was a completely different game."

Focussing on the second half energy and turnovers that the Panthers were able to force, Swanson said Ellsworth remains optimistic.

"It was a good start to the season," Swanson said. "We just need to work on the little things and it is all going to come together for us."

The Panthers scored 30 points in the second half. Junior Caitlin Dahl scored 4 of her 6 points in the second half. All five of sophomore Olivia Lynner's points came in the second half. Lynner led an Ellsworth spurt where she helped force a turnover which led to a made 3-pointer. In the next Osceola possession, she forced another turnover and assisted on the basket. Frustrated, the Chieftains had to call a timeout to regroup.

In the first night out, Ellsworth learned several lessons, which Janke said is the goal as the season goes on.

"I think they learned that they are better basketball players than they believe," Janke said. "As a coaching staff we've tried to instill confidence in them.

"We asked our girls to tip off our program with the kind of effort that our fans are going to be proud of. I have coached a lot of basketball and I am as proud of this group of young ladies as I've ever been of a group of kids that I've coached because they did what we asked them to do. They were not perfect, but they played hard and never gave up. We're proud of where we're headed."

AREA TEAMS

New Richmond 57, Prescott 54

The Tigers made a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in the game to earn a victory over the host Cardinals (1-1, 0-1).

Plum City/Elmwood 50, Gilmanton 11

Junior Lexi Diesing and senior Josalin Helmueller each scored 12 points for the Wolves (1-1) in their victory over the host Panthers (0-3). Junior Ellie Funk added eight points.

Plum City/Elmwood only allowed two points in the second half.