Ellsworth coach Jason Janke explains something to sophomore point guard Emma Swanson. The Panthers lost, 69-41, to Osceola on Tuesday, Nov. 22. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson) 1 / 22

Ellsworth sophomore Emma Swanson bounces a pass through traffic to the backside block for a scoring chance. Swanson led the Panthers with seven points in their 69-41 loss to Osceola on Tuesday, Nov. 22. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson) 5 / 22

Junior Taylor Feuerhelm takes a shot for Ellsworth against Osceola on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Panthers lost, 69-41. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson) 7 / 22

Ellsworth junior Lindsey Walter takes a shot against Osceola on Tuesday, Nov. 22. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson) 11 / 22

After trapping an Osceola ball handler, Emma Swanson and Lindsey Walter forced a change-of-possession whistle. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson) 12 / 22

Jason Janke on the Ellsworth girls basketball bench for the first game. The Panthers lost his debut, 69-41. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson) 13 / 22

Ellsworth senior Morgan Steele surveys the Osceola defense on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Osceola defeated the Panthers, 69-41. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson) 14 / 22

The Ellsworth bench applauds a forced turnover on Tuesday, Nov. 22 against Osceola. The Panthers lost, 69-41. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson) 15 / 22

The Ellsworth bench celebrates a forced turnover on Tuesday against Osceola. The Panthers lost, 69-41. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson) 16 / 22

Ellsworth freshman Kaitlyn Nugent takes a shot on Tuesday night against Osceola. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson) 17 / 22

Ellsworth freshman Kaitlyn Nugent drives to the basket on Tuesday night against Osceola. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson) 19 / 22

Ellsworth sophomore Emma Swanson shoots a free throw against Osceola. The Panthers lost, 69-41. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson) 21 / 22