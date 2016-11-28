What actually varies from team to team is the how of the process.

The Plum City/Elmwood boys’ basketball team isn’t circling teams on its calendar or focused on taking down big-time teams. Instead, the Wolves are staying focused on effort, energy and grit.

“Typically, I’ve been known to have a team that gets up and down the court and be the team that has a lot of possessions,” head coach Chris Segerstrom said. “This year, I think we’ll be a gritty team. We can win games in the 40s. I think defensively, we’re really solid. I think it lends well to being that grittier team that takes care of the basketball and has quality possessions rather than a lot of possessions.”

Luke Baier, a junior who led the team in scoring last year with 13.5 points per game, agreed that this team would have a different style of play than the offense has in years past.

“In previous years we’ve been more up-tempo and we’ll still push the ball, but we’ll need to be taking our time (each possession), wearing down the defense and forcing them to make mistakes,” Baier said.

It won’t be glamorous and it certainly won’t be fancy, but Plum City/Elmwood might have the combination to be successful playing this brand of basketball.

“I think the best way to win is to show guys that the best way for us to win games is by grinding,” senior Anthony Ebensperger said. “If we try to score in the 60s or 70s we’ll end up taking a lot of bad shots. We can’t afford to do that. The best way to buy in to winning games like that is to show that, that is how we have to win games.”

Segerstrom said that the senior-led group combined with a “solid group of sophomores” could be a recipe for success in sloppy games because the underclassmen won’t grow frustrated in those games thanks to the senior leadership.

“I am a believer in looking at their development in other sports as well as basketball. I like looking at their fall sports seasons,” Segerstrom said. “We had a good group of seniors that exceeded expectations in the football season and from what I saw in the first week of practice, it is showing that they’re ready to challenge expectations for this season, too.”

Added Ebensperger: “I hadn’t really thought about that, but I agree with it. Hopefully we’ve learned to focus on what we believe we can do. That’s what we did in football and hopefully that’s what we can do in basketball.”

Ebensperger, who was a top receiver on the football team, averaged four points per game for Plum City/Elmwood (9-14, 7-7) last year. He considers himself focused on the defensive end, though.

“We’re definitely defensive minded. As far as for me, especially. That’s my main goal. I’m going to play defense and rebound. I don’t care about scoring, other guys can score.”

Baier added that the key to victory would be defense.

“(Our success will come) with a lot of defense and holding teams to low scoring,” Baier said. “Everybody works together to help each other out.”