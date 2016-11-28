Prep boys basketball: Plum City/Elmwood sunk by the 3-ball
INDEPENDENCE -- The Wolves fell victim to a long-range assault in the first half and could not overcome it.
Independence made nine 3-pointers to jump out to a 44-26 lead before securing a 69-56 victory over Plum City/Elmwood at Independence High School on Tuesday, Nov. 28.
Wolves junior Luke Baier scored a team-high 16 points. Senior Ben Glaus added 12 points.
Plum City/Elmwood outscored the Indees in the second half, 30-25. Junior Conor Hinrichs scored six of his nine points in the second half and Joe Baier also scored six points in the second half.
