    Prep boys basketball: Plum City/Elmwood sunk by the 3-ball

    By Jalen Knuteson on Nov 28, 2016 at 10:35 p.m.

    INDEPENDENCE -- The Wolves fell victim to a long-range assault in the first half and could not overcome it.

    Independence made nine 3-pointers to jump out to a 44-26 lead before securing a 69-56 victory over Plum City/Elmwood at Independence High School on Tuesday, Nov. 28. 

    Wolves junior Luke Baier scored a team-high 16 points. Senior Ben Glaus added 12 points.

    Plum City/Elmwood outscored the Indees in the second half, 30-25. Junior Conor Hinrichs scored six of his nine points in the second half and Joe Baier also scored six points in the second half. 

    • Read about the Wolves' season outlook published online today and in Wednesday's print edition.
