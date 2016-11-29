Knuteson column: Winter sports in full swing this week

Not only that, but it will be my first full season covering sports for the Pierce County Herald. My first story in the Herald was on Oct. 26, so I’m still in the process of easing into the area and the position.

The editor of the Herald, Sarah Young, wrote a story introducing me in the Nov. 16 paper, so I don’t feel like I need to do too much in regards to introducing myself.

The point of this column is to let you know what I envision happening as the winter progresses while also asking you the reader, who hopefully already subscribes to the print edition, to tell me what makes the Herald worth opening up on a weekly basis.

There are three main goals for the sports section every week: keep readers informed with relevant information, introduce readers to the personalities of the players as well as their accomplishments, and offer you new perspectives on the athletes from the Pierce County communities.

Each week that our readers pick up the paper it is our goal for you have a resource to quickly find out how the teams did in the previous week and where they will play in the upcoming week.

To complement the information in each newspaper edition, we hope to give you a Wrap up of all local results delivered to your smart phone, tablet or desktop each morning on our website.

In order to do that, though, we will need coaches to submit information for us to compile data and provide that for our readers on a nightly basis. The Herald only has the resources to write a story about one game in a day, but at the bottom of the game that was covered by us will be brief notes highlighting any and all information that the coaches send to the Herald.

The second goal that I pointed out was the presentation of the local athletes. If a kid is a really hard worker, a class clown, or extremely gifted: it’s our goal to make sure you know that and have that in mind as you read about the 22-point performance in the gym or the undefeated season being carried out on the mat.

If a coach is weighing life lessons and discipline over wins and losses, hopefully we can identify that and show readers that as we go.

Hopefully we’ll be able to present stories that tell you who the players were that won the game instead of the what team won the game.

If you can help us carry this out, please, let me know.