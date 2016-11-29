Ellsworth falling to Osceola, 63-57, in Middle Border Conference prep boys basketball wasn’t a result of a lack of opportunities. The Panthers (0-1 overall, 0-1 Middle Border Conference) just couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities that they created against the Chieftains at Ellsworth High School.

“It was really frustrating. It’s the small shots that we missed, we missed the bunnies,” senior Joe Kannel said. “We just needed to finish those and we would have won this game. We were a better team than this.”

Kannel finished the game with seven points and 11 rebounds. Throughout the second half, Ellsworth was making the extra effort to track down loose balls and out-hustle the Chieftains (1-0, 1-0). It led to open shots, but the team only shot 28 percent from the field including only four of its 24 three’s.

“Shots just didn’t fall for us,” head coach Tim Dahl said. “I told the boys that we’re going to be better in January than we are now. If we make some of those shots it’s a different ball game.”

With that in mind, Dahl was still proud of the effort.

“I’m happy with the effort and how we competed,” Dahl said. “We just need to make baskets.”

One particular play made Dahl proud down the stretch in the second half.

Junior Drake Flom, who was second-team all-conference last year and is the leading scorer from last year’s team, had a chance to take a contested 3-pointer that could have pulled the Panthers within a point with less than a minute remaining.

Flom, who led the team in scoring with 17 points, faked the shot and deferred his decent opportunity to sophomore Logan Benson in the corner who had a wide-open shot.

“I have trust in all of my teammates, especially Logan,” Flom said. “If he has a wide open shot like that, of course I’m going to pass him the ball.”

Benson, who finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds, couldn’t convert the open 3-pointer. He didn’t give up on the play, though, swatting the ball from the grasp of the rebounder. The ball found it’s way into the paint where Ellsworth got a second and third opportunity.

Unfortunately, all the “winning effort” did not result in points in that possession.

“We did everything that we have talked about for two weeks,” Dahl said. “We put a lot of work in the summer: sharing the basketball, Drake Flom was a second-team all-conference player last year and he gave up that shot, a contested shot, for a wide open shot. He trusted his teammate.

“On that play and other plays, we chased down rebounds, it’s little things like that (that leads to wins).”

Making baskets relegates winning effort to almost winning effort.

Ellsworth’s defense relied on a 1-3-1 zone with Benson, an athletic 6-foot-4 with a long reach, at the top forcing the Chieftains into traps.

“It’s something that we’ve done; we tried it a little bit last year,” Flom said. “We’re usually a man-to-man team, but this year we’re trying out this 1-3-1 and we’ve been working really hard on it and it showed tonight that we can make it work.”

Dahl was pleased with the way his team used the zone.

“I think it went pretty well. We struggled at the start and then we cleaned it up,” Dahl said. “We’ll get better at it. We tinkered with it last year, but this is the first year that we used it full time.”

For the Panthers’ version of the 1-3-1 to be successful it needs energy, and Dahl was happy with the way his bench players came in and contributed to help the zone be successful.

“I thought I got some very good play off of the bench,” Dahl said. “I was really impressed with how the kids that came off of the bench played today.”

Ellsworth had seven steals, four from junior Alex Motley, who fouled out and scored eight points.

There are things to build on and the Panthers look like they’re almost there.

“Little plays and little mistakes, we just didn’t execute that well so it didn’t go our way,” Flom said.

With efforts like they showed Tuesday night, it’s only a matter of time until the tides shift.

Next for Ellsworth: Friday, at Baldwin-Woodville, 7:15 p.m.

PRESCOTT 62, NEW RICHMOND 47

Once the Cardinals (1-0, 1-0) settled in they had periods of time where they dominated the host Tigers (0-1, 0-1).

"We played well for game No. 1," head coach Nick Johnson said. "A lot of things we need to work on but correctable mistakes."

There's room for error for Prescott when it has a healthy Owen Hamilton, a 7-foot Northern Illinois commit. Hamilton scored 24 points on Tuesday night.

"Owen was dominant at times," Johnson said.

Cardinals senior Luke Murphy, who was the primary ball handler with Pete Brookshaw injured, said the offense was more effective when it focused on running its offense through Hamilton.

"We started to feed Owen in the second half which led to easier looks," Murphy said, who was tasked with getting Hamilton involved in the post against New Richmond's 3-2 zone defense.

Murphy finished the game with 11 points including 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the second half.

In the second half, Johnson said the defense played well.

"That was the difference in the game," he said.

Next for Prescott: Saturday, vs. Chippewa Falls McDonnell Central at UW-Stout, 7:30 p.m.

NON CONFERENCE

SPRING VALLEY 61, EAU CLAIRE IMMANUEL LUTHERAN 36

The Cardinals (1-0) built a 34-15 lead at half time before earning the victory against the host Lancers (0-1).

Sean Borgerding led Spring Valley in scoring with 15 points.

"It was nice balance of scoring," head coach Rob Bosshart said. "Not only balance out of him, but balance out of our whole team."

The Cardinals had six players finish the game with at least eight points, which is a level of balance that Bosshart hopes becomes a trend.

"That’s is one of our objectives this year, to ease the load on Sean, Zach and Patrick, who did most of our scoring last year," Bosshart said.

Next for Spring Valley: Saturday, Spring Valley vs. Stanley-Boyd at UW-Stout, 4:30 p.m.