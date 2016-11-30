Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Photos: Ellsworth can't seize victory

    By Herald Staff Today at 6:30 p.m.
    Junior Drake Flom, who scored 17 points, shoots a 3-pointer against Osceola on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Osceola won, 63-57. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)1 / 13
    Sophomore Eric Lange drives hard and finishes with a tough angle layup after slicing through defenders for Ellsworth against Osceola on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Osceola won, 63-57. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)2 / 13
    Sophomore Eric Lange drives hard and finishes with a tough angle layup after slicing through defenders for Ellsworth against Osceola on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Osceola won, 63-57. (Photo courtesy of Jon Claesson)3 / 13
    Ellsworth junior Drake Flom finishes at the rim on Tuesday, Nov. 29 against Osceola. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)4 / 13
    Ellsworth junior Drake Flom finishes at the rim on Tuesday, Nov. 29 against Osceola. (Photo courtesy of Jon Claesson)5 / 13
    Ellsworth sophomore Logan Benson rips down a defensive rebound in the first half against Osceola. Benson finished with 12 rebounds. The Chieftains earned a 63-57 victory. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)6 / 13
    Ellsworth senior Joe Kannel uses a swim move to get into position to box out for a rebound against Osceola on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Kannel finished with 11 rebounds. The Chieftains earned a 63-57 victory. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)7 / 13
    Ellsworth senior Guillaume Ekvern-Jamme fights for a rebound against Osceola on Tuesday, Nov. 29. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)8 / 13
    Ellsworth sophomore Logan Benson draws the defenders, wraps around and leaves a pass to junior Alex Motley against Osceola on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Osceola won, 63-57. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)9 / 13
    Ellsworth junior Alex Motley drives to the basket in a 63-57 loss to Osceola on Tuesday, Nov. 29. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)10 / 13
    Ellsworth senior Guillaume Ekvern-Jamme passes to junior Andrews Everson on Tuesday against Osceola. The Chieftains earned a 63-57 victory over the Panthers. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)11 / 13
    Ellsworth junior Alex Motley finishes at the net against Osceola on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Chieftains won, 63-57. (Photo courtesy of Jon Claesson)12 / 13
    Ellsworth junior Alex Motley finishes at the net against Osceola on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Chieftains won, 63-57. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)13 / 13

    Ellsworth lost to Osceola, 63-57, on Tuesday, Nov. 29.  

    Photos in the gallery above come from Herald reporter Jalen Knuteson and were also contributed by Jon Claesson.

    More stories for you may like:

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolflomBensonKannelDahlEllsworth boys basketballWisconsin high school basketball
    Advertisement
    randomness